West Brom team news: The players set to miss Hull City match

West Brom will be hoping to inflict pressure on the Championship play-off positions when they visit Hull City tomorrow evening.

Carlos Corberan’s side currently sit five positions and six points off Luton Town in sixth, however, they do possess a game in hand on the majority of teams who are above them.

The Spaniard has had to contend with several injury issues within his squad during his tenure at The Hawthorns thus far.

Here, we take a look at the latest West Brom team news ahead of a big clash at the MKM Stadium tomorrow evening…

Alex Palmer

Emerging himself as first-choice this season, Alex Palmer remains out after picking up a knee and ankle injury from training.

There is no date attached to when West Brom fans can expect Palmer back, however, he will be striving to be back available after the international break later this month.

Kean Bryan

Kean Bryan has been extremely unfortunate on the injury front and there is little indication as to when he will be back and available for Corberan.

It remains to be seen if he will feature for the Baggies before now until the end of the season, with the central defender set to see his contract expire in the summer.

Kyle Bartley

Kyle Bartley is another defender currently out at the moment for the Baggies, with the experienced centre-back being setback last week with muscle tightness after returning to training.

Again, it is difficult to attach a time to when he is expected to be back, with there being a slight chance he returns before the international break.

Matt Phillips

Matt Phillips has been suffering with a quad injury that was picked up during the FA Cup replay victory against Chesterfield and has been out since late January.

It is not expected that Phillips will play before the end of the season, with the experienced midfielder needing surgery when injury first struck.

Other bits of news

West Brom have certainly been dealt a lot of recent injury blows but a trio of previously unavailable players could be deemed fit for the Hull clash.

Corberan will likely assess the situations of Tom Rogic, Karlan Grant and Erik Pieters before tomorrow’s clash against the Tigers and go on from there.