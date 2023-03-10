West Brom team news: The players set to miss Huddersfield match

West Bromwich Albion take on Huddersfield Town this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as Carlos Corberan faces his former club in the Sky Bet Championship.

Albion are looking to try and spark themselves into a late run of form to try and get into the play-offs whilst Huddersfield are scratching around for results as they seek to avoid the drop from the second tier.

Indeed, the Terriers have found it tough going so far this season and things have changed drastically from this time last year when Corberan was in charge and they were going for the play-offs themselves.

The Albion manager will not be aiming to do his old side any favours this weekend, though the Baggies are going to have to try and get a result with a number of players out injured.

Erik Pieters is a doubt for the game after seeing a flare up of a reoccurring knee injury whilst Alex Palmer, Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley are definitely out of contention.

Tom Rogic, meanwhile, is a touch and go with him back in training after a hamstring injury.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is a doubt with a hamstring injury whilst fellow attackers Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant are definitely going to miss this one.

The former could miss the rest of the season if he needs surgery on foot ligaments whilst the latter has a quadriceps injury that could see him out for several weeks.

A pretty significant injury list for West Brom, then, even if all the doubts end up being available for this one.

Ultimately they do have a squad that should be able to cope and still get a result against Huddersfield, but of course it’s still far from ideal to have so many fitness issues.

It’s in attack where the Baggies are looking quite light given the issues with Thomas-Asante, Diangana and Grant, and so it’s perhaps no surprise Albion recent recalled Mo Faal from a loan as they aim to try and get through this rocky patch.

With a midweek game against Cardiff to come next week as well, Corberan will be hoping his side comes through this one unscathed.