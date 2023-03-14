West Brom team news: The players set to miss Cardiff match

West Bromwich Albion remain in with a decent chance of making the play-offs come the end of the Sky Bet Championship season with them just three points outside of the top six.

The Baggies beat Huddersfield Town last time out in the Sky Bet Championship, as they edged the Terriers 1-0 in a win that has helped them close the gap to the likes of Norwich and Blackburn, who both lost at the weekend.

Indeed, calling the top six battle right now is a tough task and it’ll be all about who can carry momentum into the final weeks of the season and give themselves the best chance of finishing inside the play-offs.

Albion will be looking to build momentum against Cardiff City this week, then, as they take on the Welsh side but they are going to have to get a result again with a fair few first team players missing.

Albion’s injury list is well-documented and there are still several out with fitness problems, though the squad should still be good enough to try and get a result against the Bluebirds.

Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips, Alex Palmer and Kyle Bartley are all set to remain out, with Diangana potentially out for the rest of this season.

In better news, Tom Rogic returned to first-team action at the weekend after his own injury lay-off, whilst Erik Pieters shook off a slight niggle to also feature.

Certainly, this Albion squad is still strong enough to get positive results in the Championship and with them just three points outside of the play-off places now is not the time to look for excuses.

Carlos Corberan will be eager to see his side finish the campaign strongly and, if they can, they could yet have a shot at making Wembley in the summer.

First up, though, is a Cardiff side who are also fighting hard but for different reasons.

The Bluebirds are just six points clear of the dropzone in the second tier and are therefore scrapping for their lives as we head into the final weeks of the year – Albion know this will be a tough game.

