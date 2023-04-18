West Brom travel to Blackpool tonight looking to close the gap on the play-off places, keeping their promotion dream alive in the process.

Which West Brom players will miss the game?

On paper, many will see this as a comfortable away win for the Baggies, as they are up against a side that are 23rd in the table, and whilst the Seasiders won last time out, they are still four points from safety, so relegation seems inevitable.

However, Carlos Corberan does have a few issues ahead of the trip to Bloomfield Road, as Daryl Dike joined the growing injury list.

The striker was stretchered off in agony in the comeback win against Stoke City, and it has been confirmed since that he has suffered a serious Achilles problem. Not only will Dike miss the rest of the current campaign, but he will be absent for a significant chunk of next season too, as he is set to be out for up to nine months.

Given he has weighed in with some crucial goals this season, that is a massive blow for Corberan, who will now be relying on the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant to lead the line.

As mentioned, Dike is joining an already considerable injury list, as Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips are attacking options that Corberan is not going to be able to call on in the final five games.

There was another major blow last month as captain Dara O’Shea was ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a problem with Ireland on international duty.

Meanwhile, a minor knee issue meant Taylor Gardner-Hickman missed the win over the Potters on Saturday, so he is a doubt given the short turnaround to this game.

Not all bad news for Corberan

However, there has been one positive update to emerge from The Hawthorns, as it was revealed that influential midfielder Okay Yokuslu could be back for this game.

The Turkish international has been an important player this season, but he has missed the last three games after he was forced off late on in the draw with Millwall on April 1 due to an ankle problem.

He could make the squad at Bloomfield Road, and that will be some welcome relief for Corberan, as his side look to pick up three more crucial points ahead of a potentially huge game against Sunderland at The Hawthorns this weekend.