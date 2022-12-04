West Brom targeting January transfer deal for Huddersfield Town midfielder

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to secure Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell for a “sensible” fee when the January transfer window opens next month, according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old’s contract at the John Smith’s Stadium expires in the summer and at this stage, they are yet to come to an agreement with the player who hasn’t been a key part of manager Mark Fotheringham’s plans recently.

According to Football Insider, he has been frozen out in West Yorkshire because of the two parties’ failure to come to an agreement regarding a new deal and Albion are reportedly keen on capitalising on this.

Considering his current contract situation, the Baggies are hoping to land the young midfielder in January for a modest fee with Carlos Corberan keen to reunite with his former player.

Corberan managed to guide the Terriers to the play-off final last season and with this, Russell could potentially be open to securing this move with Albion now seeming to be on the up under the 39-year-old.

The two sides currently sit just three places apart in the league table at this stage – but the Midlands outfit are currently in a much stronger position after their last three league games.

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether Albion actually go on to pursue this deal but you imagine they would after they missed out on deals for Josh Onomah and Steven Alzate during the previous window.

Although Tom Rogic came in to make up for that, the addition of Russell may be a positive one with the player already becoming accustomed to Corberan’s methods from their time together last season.

With Russell performing well under Albion’s boss, this is a deal that would make sense, especially if they can bring him in for a reasonably modest fee with Albion unlikely to have millions to spend.

Following the £7m arrival of Daryl Dike earlier this year, the Baggies definitely need to watch their pennies and ensure they remain within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability limits.

Huddersfield may be willing to cash in on him considering he doesn’t seem willing to put pen to paper on fresh terms at this point, though they may prefer to see him leave for a club in a different division.