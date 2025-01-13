West Bromwich Albion have ended talks with Raphael Wicky, who will not be appointed Carlos Corberan's successor.

It previously seemed inevitable that Wicky would be installed as the Baggies' new boss, but Telegraph journalist John Percy has revealed that he will not become the club's next manager.

Albion have been without a manager since the Christmas period, with the club's current board taking their time to give themselves the best chance of securing an adequate replacement for Corberan, who did an excellent job at The Hawthorns.

It previously looked as though he was going to stay in charge, having been snubbed by Southampton, but Valencia came in strongly for the 41-year-old and managed to poach him in the end.

With Corberan having the opportunity to manage in his home nation and in Spain's top division, it's no surprise that he made the move away from the Midlands, and he could be sorely missed if the Baggies don't get their next appointment right.

In Corberan's absence, the Baggies have endured a fairly mixed time, and will surely be keen to appoint a new manager as quickly as possible to give them the best chance of securing another top-six finish at the end of the season.

Championship table (5th-7th) Team P GD Pts 5 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 40 7 Blackburn Rovers 25 5 39 (As of January 13th, 2025)

Raphael Wicky will not become West Brom's next manager

Wicky is no longer in the running to become Albion boss.

According to Percy, this is because he was unable to assemble the backroom team that he wanted, with the 47-year-old no longer in the mix.

Talks will now commence with alternative candidates, with plenty of names being linked with the top job at The Hawthorns.

Tony Mowbray has been linked with a return to the Midlands club, but there have been mixed reports on whether he's a contender.

Tony Mowbray would be a good appointment for West Brom

Mowbray would be a solid appointment, if he wanted the job.

He did an exceptional job at Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland, taking both to new levels and doing especially well with the latter.

The Black Cats struggled with their striker depth during the 2022/23 campaign, but he was still able to guide them to a top-six finish.

He may have had the likes of Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo at his disposal, but he still did an exceptional job and his experience probably played a part in that.

Mowbray could be just as much of an asset if he returns to The Hawthorns.