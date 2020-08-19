West Brom talks continue as they aim to beat Celtic to 28-year-old

West Bromwich Albion remain firmly in talks alongside Celtic as the race for Shane Duffy’s signature continues, the Express and Star is reporting.

The defender looks set to be leaving Brighton this summer window having fallen down the pecking order under Graham Potter and it appears several clubs are keen on him.

The Baggies and the Hoops are both holding talks with his representatives over a move right now, then, whilst the report goes on to say the likes of Leeds United, West Ham United and Burnley are all taking a look at him.

It does sound, though, that it’s Albion and the Glasgow giants that bit more in front in the race to get him at the moment so let’s see if either is successful – it certainly seems best for him to move on this window.

The Verdict

Duffy has plenty of experience and at the age of 28-years-old he still has so much to offer the right club.

In the case of Albion, the defender could be a good signing because of his experience of helping a club get established into the Premier League after promotion.

He has done so with Brighton and West Brom will be looking to do the same after ending their two-year spell away.