The West Brom takeover situation took a huge step forward on Thursday evening.

The club confirmed on its website that an agreement has been reached between current owner Guochuan Lai and Kilkul Football WBA, LLC for the sale of 87.8 per cent of the club’s shares.

Lai had placed the Baggies up for sale late last year, with financial difficulties proving an issue for the club in recent years.

Albion confirmed in late 2022 that they had borrowed £20 million from MSD Holdings Ltd, followed by a second agreement worth a smaller amount within the next 12 months.

This highlighted the difficulties faced behind the scenes, with the money brought in to help cover operating costs.

This has been a difficult period for the Midlands outfit, with Carlos Corberan continuing to manage the team’s fight for promotion to the Premier League, with his team currently sitting fifth in the table.

But this development will come as reason for optimism for supporters, who will be excited by the prospects of what a change in ownership could bring to their club.

Here we take a closer look at the family behind Bilkul Football, and the source of their wealth…

Shilen and Kiran Patel’s net worth

Shilen and Kiran Patel are the leading figures behind Bilkul Football, with the son and father combination set to take majority control of the Baggies once this agreement is finalised.

Kiran started his career as a cardiologist, starting his own practice in 1985 in Florida.

This business quickly expanded massively, as he opened 14 branches in the first several years.

He built his fortune in this industry, accumulating a value worth up to $400 million (£318 million).

Shilen founded, and became the CEO of, HealthAxis Group, also based in Florida.

This is a software company, with the younger Patel investing his money in technology, healthcare, sport, real estate, finance, food and beverage.

It is believed that he is worth over $100 million (£79.6 million) in his own right.

It has been reported that the pair will be taking on up to £40 million in debt as part of the deal to purchase West Brom, meaning they are not clearing the creditors that Lai has accrued during his time as owner.

Baggies supporters will be hoping they can put their fortune and expertise to good use to help fund the club’s rise back to the Premier League.

Shilen Patel is set to become Chairman of the club following the completion of the takeover process.

This indicates that he is keen to get involved with the running of the team, and could prove to be a very hands-on type of owner.

His previous experience in European football comes from his ownership of Italian side Bologna.

He purchased a minority stake in the Serie A club in 2014, with the club remaining a top flight regular during his time being involved there.

They even achieved their highest league finish in over a decade last year by coming ninth in the standings.

If West Brom can reach similar heights under Patel’s ownership then supporters will be pleased.