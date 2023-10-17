They may be trying to push for the top six in the Championship this season, but West Brom's off-field situation is threatening to hamper Carlos Corberan's efforts on the training pitch.

The Spaniard came into the Baggies nearly a year ago, but because of the club's absent Chinese owner Guochuan Lai, he has barely been allowed to make any positive changes to his playing personnel.

Albion signed just three new players over the course of the summer transfer window, and going into the October international break they sat in 11th position in the Championship.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Due to Albion's worsening financial situation though, defender Dara O'Shea was sold to Burnley in the summer window, and other players such as Brandon Thomas-Asante, Alex Palmer and Jed Wallace were courted as the vultures circled.

All three remained at The Hawthorns however, but the financial issues still remain - there could be a light at the end of the tunnel however.

What is the latest on a potential West Brom takeover?

In mid-September, it was claimed by John Percy of The Telegraph that several parties had began discussions with the West Brom hierarchy in regards to a potential takeover of the club.

Consortiums from both America and the Middle East have been interested in purchasing the Midlands club, according to Percy, with the club being an attractive prospect due to their fanbase and past Premier League history.

And it was revealed at the same time that Albion failed to raise enough funds in the summer transfer window through player sales, meaning that unless a takeover is sorted before the January window opens then there could be a fire-sale.

Xu Ke, a Chinese director of West Brom, is said to be leading the sale process for Lai, but the £50 million valuation has been ridiculed by football finance expert Kieran Maguire, who believes that the price of the club should be lower and it would attract more potential suitable buyers.

Is a takeover of West Brom close?

Another football finance expert Dan Plumley believes that due to the revelations that there have been NDA's signed between the club and parties, West Brom are getting closer and closer to finding a new owner, especially as there appears to be multiple genuine interested parties.

“It seems to be [picking up pace],” Plumley told West Brom News about a potential takeover being in the works at The Hawthorns?

“When you get to that stage of NDAs, then you’re looking at people really being involved in due diligence and looking behind the scenes at the books in greater detail.

“That tends to be what happens, of course, we’re not privy to what exactly is going on, and part of the NDAs are there to cover that for good reason.

“You tend to find that when you get to that stage that there are talks being had and conversations being done, backgrounds checks being made, just because of the nature of what an NDA will cover.”