West Bromwich Albion continue to edge closer towards a completed takeover from current controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

Lai’s tenure since becoming majority shareholder from Jeremy Peace back in 2016 has been nothing short of disastrous, with the Baggies suffering two relegations from the Premier League and currently experiencing their longest spell outside of the top flight in the 21st Century.

Positivity remains on the pitch, however, with Albion currently finding themselves in promotion contention under Carlos Corberan. The former Huddersfield Town boss has been outstanding since being appointed into the Albion hotseat in October last year.

Security off the pitch for the club now is paramount, with the Baggies faithful hopeful a takeover will ease the financial burden on the club and offer significant investment into the playing squad so Corberan can finally stamp his authority on the team properly.

Here at Football League World, we bring you the latest updates surrounding West Brom’s takeover bid.

American Shilen Patel in advanced talks over West Brom takeover

American businessman Shilen Patel has become the frontrunner to take over the Baggies, according to a report by The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The Florida-based man was the founder and CEO of HealthAxis Group, which is a software company based in Tampa.

He is also the son of Dr Kiran Patel, who has an estimated wealth in excess of $400m, and Shilen has now taken over the family business.

Patel does have shares in Serie A side Bologna but has never before been linked with a full buy-out of a club.

Interestingly, it was reported Patel has links with MSD Holdings, who have loaned Albion significant funds, which makes them the biggest creditor of the club.

Patel is set to be granted a period of exclusivity to sign off on a deal with Lai and his associates for Albion, and Percy claims that there is more optimism now than ever that a takeover will finally be agreed in the near future.

Further interest arrives for West Brom takeover

Cheshire-based lawyer Chris Farnell has been in talks with West Brom for the last several months in a bid to buy a stake in the club, according to the BBC.

It is believed Farnell has formed a partnership with local businessman Alex Hearne in an attempt to take control of the Baggies, but no breakthrough has been made at this stage.

The report by the BBC also claims Farnell has proof he has the funds required to purchase a nine-and-a-half-per-cent stake, stating a total of £110m can be provided.

Related Journalist raises concerns over new West Brom takeover development Journalist Adrian Goldberg has weighed in his thoughts about Chris Farnell potentially holding a minority stake in the Baggies.

Many of the West Brom faithful have been left concerned with this development due to Farnell’s failings in the past to take over some other English clubs.

Farnell attempted to buy Burnley back in 2020 alongside Mohamed El Kashashy, only to pull out, as well as failing to secure a takeover at Charlton earlier that year because others involved in the purchase were disqualified from doing so.

Journalist details fresh “unease” claim over West Brom takeover

Journalist Chris Lepkowski has admitted there is some “unease” from Shilen Patel over his potential West Brom takeover.

Despite emerging as the leading contender, Patel’s deal may not be as clear cut as first thought, with Lepkowski suggesting the current level of debt West Brom have found themselves in may be a stumbling block.

Writing on his X account, Lepkowski said: “For what it’s worth, I’ve heard there is some unease about the level of debt that would be taken on.”

When asked whether that debt will have been reflected in the asking price for the club, Lepkowski replied: “I dare say it is/was. I’m not sure it is off per se, but I have heard there is some reticence due to the figures.”

This is a worrying situation for Baggies supporters, who simply want assurances a takeover will be completed soon by people who have the best interests for West Brom at heart.