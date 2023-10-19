Despite off-field issues, West Bromwich Albion are trying to battle for a place in the top six of the Championship.

The Baggies missed out on a play-off spot last season, as their slow start to the campaign cost them in the end, as Carlos Corberan did his best to meet the demands.

Coming into this season, there was an expectation that West Brom were going to improve, as they are always considered one of the strongest sides in the league, and Corberan was expected to be allowed to make personal changes.

However, financial issues emerged for the club, and that meant Corberan was only allowed to bring in three new players over the summer.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

The Baggies have made a steady start to this season, but the concern will be whether this ongoing takeover situation is going to be resolved anytime soon. Here, we have taken a look at the latest news surrounding it…

It was reported in September by The Telegraph’s John Percy, that several parties were in discussions about buying West Brom Football Club.

Xu Ke, a Chinese director of West Brom, is said to be leading the sale process for Lai, but the £50 million valuation that was originally placed on the club has been laughed at by many finance experts.

But another financial expert Dan Plumley has stated that due to the revelations that NDA’s have been signed between West Brom and parties, the club could be getting closer to finding a new owner.

Plumley told West Brom News: “It seems to be [picking up pace].

“When you get to that stage of NDAs, then you’re looking at people really being involved in due diligence and looking behind the scenes at the books in greater detail.

“That tends to be what happens, of course, we’re not privy to what exactly is going on, and part of the NDAs are there to cover that for good reason.

“You tend to find that when you get to that stage that there are talks being had and conversations being done, backgrounds checks being made, just because of the nature of what an NDA will cover.”

Guochuan Lai willing to drop West Brom asking price

It is no secret that West Brom is up for sale, with Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai looking to sell the club after ongoing financial issues.

The West Brom owner has failed to repay a loan taken out on his other business, while he also took out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings to help the running of the Championship club.

So, when Lai put the Baggies up for sale it was a shock to see that he wanted £50 million to part ways with the Midlands club.

However, it was revealed by Football Insider at the beginning of October, that Lai is now willing to lower his asking price, as he looks to get a deal over the line.

The report states: “The takeover process at West Brom is set to accelerate after Guochuan Lai dropped his asking price, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Baggies owner is open to selling the club this season and initially set an asking price of £50m. Lai has since dropped his asking price from £50m down to £35m. It means Lai stands to make a loss of £165m on the club after his £200m takeover in 2016.”

As mentioned, Lai is looking to sell West Brom and is said to have interest from the US and the Middle East.

However, there has been no concrete developments as of yet, and there is a concern that if a deal isn’t agreed before the end of the year, West Brom may be forced to sell some of their best players.

This is a blow, as the club was already forced to lose Dara O’Shea for £7 million to Burnley, and they came close to losing Brandon Thomas-Asante as well.

However, according to Lewis Cox, the situation doesn’t seem as bad as it looks. The Journalist spoke to Express & Star and clarified the situation.

While the club is open to the sale of any of their key players for the right price, there will not be a fire sale in the January window.

Money will still be tight for the club, but Carlos Corberan is expected to be supported in the market if needed.