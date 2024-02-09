West Bromwich Albion continue to edge their way towards a completed takeover from current controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

Lai’s tenure since becoming majority shareholder from Jeremy Peace back in 2016 has been disastrous, with the Baggies suffering two relegations from the Premier League and currently experiencing their longest spell outside the top flight in the 21st Century.

Positivity remains on the pitch, however, with Albion currently finding themselves in promotion contention under Carlos Corberan. The former Huddersfield Town boss has been outstanding since being appointed into the Albion hotseat in October last year.

Security off the pitch for the club now is imperative, with the Baggies faithful hopeful a takeover will ease the financial burden the club currently faces and offer significant investment into the playing squad so Corberan can stamp his own authority on the playing squad in upcoming transfer windows.

American businessman Shilen Patel in advanced talks to buy West Brom

American businessman Shilen Patel has become the frontrunner to take over the Baggies, according to a report by The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The Florida-based man was the founder and CEO of HealthAxis Group, which is a software company based in Tampa.

He is also the son of Dr Kiran Patel, who has an estimated wealth in excess of $400m, and Shilen has now taken over the family business.

Patel does have shares in Serie A side Bologna but has never before been linked with a full buy-out of a club.

Interestingly, it was reported Patel has links with MSD Holdings, who have loaned Albion significant funds, which makes them the biggest creditor of the club.

Patel is set to be granted a period of exclusivity to sign off on a deal with Lai and his associates for Albion, and Percy claims that there is more optimism now than ever that a takeover will finally be agreed in the near future.

Football finance expert Dan Plumley has insisted that outstanding loans will only add to the negotiations included in any potential West Brom takeover, according to West Brom News.

Plumley admitted it is no surprise from a business perspective that it is taking time at The Hawthorns, with lengthy talks needed to unpack a complex financial situation in the Black Country.

This comes after The Athletic reported that it is likely any new owners will take on the responsibility of returning outstanding money to the club and the debt attached alongside it.

“These things are not straightforward,"Plumley told West Brom News.

“When you’ve got a situation as complex as the West Brom situation has played out to be, with that outstanding loan and negotiations over the top of that, and the missed deadlines linked to that loan, it’s dragged on and on.

“There are other things in the mix with the loans from MSD and others, and it does take a lot of time to unpick that. I guess that is no comfort for the fans, but it’s no surprise from a business side of things that these things take time.

“I keep going back to this notion of sporting performance and how that dictates as well, any investor or ownership consortium, whoever it is looking to purchase that club, is also looking at the league table and there are pros and cons to the timing of the deal given where West Brom are right now, but where they might be in the summer.”

Journalist provides “complexities” claim in West Brom takeover bid

Express & Star journalist Lewis Cox has responded to questions over the West Brom takeover, as supporters wait for further developments concerning the bid.

On his X account, Cox stated that everyone wants this to go ahead as soon as possible due to the complexities in the deal and the fact finances are running thin at The Hawthorns.

Replying to a supporter on X, Cox said: “Everybody involved wants asap Luke but this is far from a smooth thing and contains many complexities. Clearly there is a growing need to get it wrapped up because £ is not endless.”

There will be deep frustration among the West Brom faithful that takeover talks have dragged through beyond January, but significant deals like these take time to process, particularly as the Baggies have had a number of financial issues under Lai’s tenure.

Patience must be provided at this moment in time so the club secures the right buyer and all support should be focused on the pitch as Corberan’s men chase a return to the Premier League.