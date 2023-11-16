West Bromwich Albion continue to find themselves in a precarious financial situation, but there is hope a takeover will ease the fears looming over the club.

Guochuan Lai’s tenure since becoming majority shareholder from Jeremy Peace back in 2016 has been nothing short of disastrous, with the Baggies suffering two relegations from the Premier League and currently experiencing their longest spell outside the top-flight in the 21st Century.

After taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, the Baggies have had to prioritise outgoings in the summer transfer window, with nine departing The Hawthorns in order to balance the books.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Retired Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Retired Permanent

Positivity remains on the pitch however, with Albion currently finding themselves sitting just outside the play-off places under Carlos Corberan despite the playing squad being ravaged with injuries, with the former Huddersfield Town boss performing magnificently since being appointed into the Albion hotseat last October.

The Baggies enter a challenging run of fixtures after the international break, with the hope they can maintain a consistent run of results to put themselves in contention to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the third time of asking.

The Black Country outfit will hope a completed takeover will come at the beginning of the new year, with reports suggesting the Baggies may be forced into a fire sale of their most valuable assets should a deal not be struck.

Here at Football League World, we bring you the latest updates surrounding West Brom’s takeover bid.

West Brom takeover “closer now than it has been at any point”

West Brom are moving closer than ever to a takeover, with three parties registering a strong interest according to Tom Collomosse of the Daily Mail.

Asked what the latest news was regarding an Albion takeover on the Mail Online sport blog, Collomosse responded: “It’s closer now than it has been at any point under Lai’s ownership, the price is about £60m (including paying off the MSD loan) and I believe all three interested parties have strong links to the US.”

Collomosse stated in a previous article that a USA-based consortium were part of the talks, with club director Xu Ke leading the sale process on behalf of Lai.

It remains to be seen which individuals or companies are involved but the process appears to be nearing a conclusion with sports lawyer David Hinchcliffe pictured at The Hawthorns alongside Xu Ke and CEO Mark Miles at their recent home match against Hull City.

Hinchcliffe has overseen plenty of English footballing takeovers in recent years, such as Evangelos Marinakis' purchase of Nottingham Forest in 2017 and Andrea Radrizzani taking control of Leeds United in the same year.

Journalist Chris Lepkowski believes West Brom’s takeover will start to progress “in the next couple of weeks”, with supporters learning more about the identity of the new owner in due course.

Speaking on The Liquidator podcast, Lepkowski, alongside investigative journalist Adrian Goldberg, talked about their understanding of the takeover situation, hinting developments may be seen in the not-too-distant future.

In their latest episode at 15:45, Goldberg said: “From my point of view, there isn’t just one potential owner, the club as I understand is still in discussions with more than one party and although we floated last week the possibility a deal could be done by January, the identity of that owner is not cut and dried.”

Lepkowski added: “I get the feeling we will hear more if it leaks out, in the next couple of weeks, I’m not suggesting in the next two weeks it’ll be signed off and we’ll have new owners, what I mean is the thing will start to progress in the next few weeks and we might start to learn a little bit more about the actual identity.

“We know there is one very serious party, we know there is a second party that is certainly in the shake-up but maybe has a more remote chance of taking over, and there is a third party, who are waiting to see how the other two unfold, they are slightly more reluctant to dip in at the moment.”

Potential West Brom owners issue stance on Tom Fellows

Prospective West Brom owners want to keep academy graduate Tom Fellows at the club, amid interest from multiple clubs.

The 20-year-old has broken into the first-team fold this campaign with six cameo appearances off the bench, which has caught the attention of second-tier duo Southampton and Leicester City as well as Bundesliga outfits Werder Bremen and Augsburg.

According to the Daily Mail, unnamed potential buyers of Albion have already indicated they want Fellows to stay, but the Saints and the Foxes sense an opportunity to snap up the youngster and will monitor developments ahead of the January transfer window.