Having collected seven points from their opening four league matches, it has been a steady start to the Championship campaign for West Bromwich Albion.

Indeed, after an opening day defeat away at Blackburn Rovers, Carlos Corberan's side have turned things around in recent weeks, winning at home against Swansea and Middlesbrough, and earning a point on the road at Leeds United.

The Baggies face Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns this weekend in what will be another clash they are aiming to take maximum points from.

Of course, all of the above has been happening with things behind the scenes at the club looking very uncertain.

Indeed, takeover rumours continue to surround the club, the latest of which involved crypto investor Fred Chesnais.

The Baggies current owner Guochuan Lai wants to sell the club, and reports in late July suggested that Chesnais was in £60 million talks to takeover.

Since then, nothing official has happened, although there have been a few developments surrounding a potential club takeover.

With that said, below, we've rounded up some of those developments.

West Brom supporters take action

One of the latest updates surrounding a possible takeover at The Hawthorns is that supporters group 'Action for Albion' are taking action.

As per their Twitter bio, the Action for Albion group are a "fan led protest group to highlight the grave concerns we have surrounding the ownership of our great club."

As per the above thread, the group's next action will take place during the 12th minute of this Saturday's home match versus Huddersfield Town.

Pre-match, the group have confirmed that they will have teams distributing 10,000 posters to fans on their way into the stadium, with the posters designed to "convey the message that the club is up for sale and requires an owner worthy of that privileged position".

It will certainly be interesting to see how the demonstration goes down this weekend.

Financial expert fires West Brom warning

In another update, a football finance expert, Dr Daniel Plumley, has been warned West Brom that they must be wary of EFL regulations as takeover speculation continues.

Indeed, reportedly, EFL rules have been approved preventing clubs from announcing takeovers subject to their approval, with fines on the cards for those who disobey.

As such, Plumley says more due diligence is needed than ever when it comes to potential new owners, telling West Brom News: "It is part of the bigger picture, you have changes in the regulations coming, you’ve got more scrutiny around ownership and takeovers than ever before, certainly the way the narrative is at the minute with the fan-led review and what that is pushing for."

“It’s something that the club will need to be mindful of and it goes back to that wider point about whoever is investing and whoever the outgoing person is in terms of that sale, there is a lot of due diligence that needs to be done on both sides.

“Ultimately, strip that back and from a fan perspective, what we need that to be, is the right decision for the club, and if it isn’t, then you shouldn’t be entertaining that.”

With no announcement yet regarding Fred Chesnais, it could be deemed that the due diligence talked about above is being done.

Finance expert casts doubt on prospective new owner

In other news regarding Fred Chesnais, though, another football finance expert in Kieran Maguie has warned that the EFL may not greenlight a deal.

This is because the bidder's wealth in this example is made from cryptocurrency.

Maguire believes that the way Chesnais made his millions could throw a potential spanner in the works, with the EFL having tightened up the owners and directors test recently.

Maguire does stress though that if the owner has other assets, it could well go ahead.

"The EFL will be looking for evidence that any bidders for West Brom have the resources to fund a business plan,” Maguire told Football Insider’s Sean Fisher.

“The big problem with cryptocurrency is that it is an unregulated, highly volatile and easily manipulated product.“

“Therefore the EFL are likely going to be very sceptical about the resources of a potential owner if they are crypto assets.

“That could put a spanner in the works as far as any takeover is concerned. However, the owner could have other assets that have far more credibility and therefore the takeover could go ahead.“

Unfortunately for West Brom supporters, it looks like this takeover saga has some way to go before completion.