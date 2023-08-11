West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to be a top-six side in the 2023/24 season after falling just short last time out.

West Brom's preparations for the Championship campaign have been hamstrung by ongoing issues with owner Guochuan Lai.

Albion chief Mark Miles and manager Carlos Corberan have made it no secret that they're operating on a tighter budget this summer than the West Midlands club have been used to in the past despite having already sold Dara O'Shea to Burnley for a fee of around £7 million.

The Baggies will know the Championship is going to be as competitive as ever, but with a strong summer transfer window behind them and a good pre-season, they will have the foundations to help Corberan.

Despite the issues financially, the Baggies have made some additions in this transfer window, but Corberan is likely going to want more, and that could depend on which players leave the club before the deadline.

In June, reports revealed that Lai was ready to cut his losses and is actively looking to sell the Championship club after seven years in charge. A fee of £60 million has been touted.

According to the Daily Mail, Fred Chesnais is in talks over a takeover. The Frenchman is a crypto currency investor and the founder of Crypto Blockchain Industries. He is said to be ready to make a cash offer for the Championship club. It is thought that fee would cover the sale of Albion and all their assets, including The Hawthorns and the training ground.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but here, we round-up all the latest news concerning the potential sale of West Brom...

Finance expert Dan Plumley explains takeover process for West Brom

Dan Plumley has insisted that the EFL will be looking at Chesnais’ links to Crypto after he was linked with a takeover of West Brom. The finance expert admitted that the EFL are scrutinising takeovers more nowadays, with their fit and proper test potentially changing very soon.

Speaking to West Brom News, he said: "It will be looked at for sure.

"Another thing to point out is what is happening with the fit and proper person test at the minute, historically we’ve seen it not really covering a lot of ground.

"It looks at criminal records and convictions, and proof of funds is all you need, the EFL are now scrutinising that in more detail nowadays. Certainly, with some of the more recent takeovers, they are looking at that in much more detail and we’ve probably got changes coming to those regulations as well, so that will factor into the mix.

"It will be looked at because deals are being scrutinised more and more, and because Crypto is still an unregulated market and there is no governance around it more generally, then you’d expect the EFL to be looking at that in great detail.

"Because it is brand new and we haven’t seen anything prior to that, there won’t be anything that links that type of business to that fit and proper test."

Speaking to Birmimgham Live West Brom's Managing Director Mark Miles says the sale of Dara O’Shea has eased West Brom’s financial situation, and he has given details of his discussions about the future of Albion with owner Guochuan Lai.

Miles was open with the situation as he sees it, saying: "Any sale will happen at a high level of football club. I can confirm that Lai has said to me he is open to investment coming into the club whether that be a full or partial shareholding is yet to be seen. We are now looking at alternative options that can get money into the club.

"We are relatively stable. Clearly, the sale of Dara O’Shea helps us. We can look forward a lot more. Any other players who go out, we will make sure we get market price or better, like Dara. Clearly, everyone can see that to be competitive next season we do need a change around of squad. That will involve players going out as well as players coming in.

"Carlos has a very clear vision of who he wants those players to be. In order to get that for him, there is a need for players to go, Carlos is fully engaged about who is going out. We are talking on a daily basis about ins.

"It will be predominantly loans and the free transfer market. The club haven’t used the loan market well. We will see what’s out there. We have to be creative in the market, depending on what players go out, depends on what is available to spend. Loans are something we’re looking at.

"I would be lying to say there are no challenges ahead, clearly there are. We need to move players on to be competitive. But we’re in a positive place. One of the things that is great is the season ticket holders.

"We have the best season ticket sales at this stage for this year at around 16,500. Hopefully those numbers continue to grow. Also commercial sales and hospitality are positive, ahead of where they were last year. We have also launched the shirts and sales are positive."

Carlos Corberan admits financial issues impact recruitment

Corberan has admitted the financial issues are impacting the club, and explained that business may be late on in the window, speaking via Birmingham Live, he said: "[We want] to create a group of, at least, 20 players who are ready to compete in the different competitions that we have.

"We know the market is open and we knew that our market would be more used at the end of the market, or our squad would be seen at the end of the market. Still the market is there but, as I always say, we need to approach the market with the possibilities of the club in mind.

"I always say as a coach you want to have the players as quick as you can, but I need to adapt to the possibilities we have as a club, so [it's] the one part of patience we need to have as a club to build a squad we want. Every club is going to manage the timing in a different way.

"We are still having the conversations with the club to see what things can happen with things we can approach, how we can approach the market, so still for me it's work to do with our communication and co-ordination with the club, but it all depends about our financial possibilities."