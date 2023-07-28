Highlights West Bromwich Albion's preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign have been affected by ongoing issues related to owner Guochuan Lai.

The club is operating on a tighter budget this summer and supporters are growing increasingly impatient with the current ownership.

Fred Chesnais, a cryptocurrency investor, is reportedly in talks to make a cash offer of £60 million for the entire club, including its assets. The sale would be a significant development in the potential takeover process.

West Bromwich Albion's preparations for the 2023/24 Championship campaign have been hamstrung by ongoing issues with owner Guochuan Lai.

Albion chief Mark Miles and manager Carlos Corberan have made it no secret that they're operating on a tighter budget this summer than the West Midlands club have been used to in the past despite having already sold Dara O'Shea to Burnley for £8 million.

It's fair to say that supporters have run out of patience with the current ownership and are desperate for a change and it seems their prayers could well be answered soon.

In June, reports revealed that Lai was ready to cut his losses and is actively looking to sell the Championship club after seven years in charge - with a fee of £60 million touted.

As we've seen time and time again in the EFL, the takeover process is usually a long and arduous one but it does seem as though things are finally moving in the right direction.

Here, we round-up all the latest news concerning the potential sale of West Brom...

Takeover talks

According to the Daily Mail, Fred Chesnais is in talks a £60 Baggies takeover.

The Frenchman, who is a cryptocurrency investor and the founder of Crypto Blockchain Industries, is said to be ready to make a cash offer for the Championship club. It is thought that fee would cover the sale of Albion all its assets, including The Hawthorns and the training ground.

The report claims that it is the first offer made to purchase the whole of the club from Lai since he dropped his asking price after West Brom missed out on promotion to the Premier League in 2022/23, which is now believed to be £65 million.

Crunchbase has Chesnais' Crypto Blockchain Industries valued at $136 million (£105.6m).

Conor Townsend's warning

Albion defender Conor Townsend has warned his teammates against losing focus amid all the takeover talk and admitted that more player sales are likely.

Speaking to the Express&Star, he said: "In the grand scheme of things, players at the club know what's going on It's not as simple as just getting players in. We do need players in.

"I know Mark (Miles) and Pearcey (Ian Pearce) are working hard to get it sorted, but it's not as simple as bringing players in at the minute, it might be that someone leaves.

"There are more politics to it. For us as players, we've got to not pay much attention to it and get ourselves fit and give ourselves the best chance of being in the starting team come August. Hopefully we can bring a few faces in."

Finance expert's verdict

Dr Dan Plumley has shared his verdict on the current situation at Albion - highlighting the current situation that Lai finds himself in.

The football finance expert has told West Brom News: "We know that football club owners don’t always make money, we know that some have to cover off considerable losses to their own personal wealth, and this certainly falls into the latter.

“It’s not gone to plan for a variety of reasons, there is a load of bad blood and animosity behind the scenes as well, and it becomes a ‘get me out of here’ irrespective of the loss he will take.

“He was always holding out for a higher selling price, but he was never going to get in the region of £175million without West Brom being a Premier League club.

“If he is desperate to sell at this point, he has to sell for the value that it is in the Championship, and if it is £60million, that’s not the worst figure in the world.”