West Brom take significant step towards EFL signing

West Bromwich Albion appear close to signing Karlan Grant with Football Insider reporting that a breakthrough in talks between the Baggies and Huddersfield Town has been made.

The striker has been training alone with the Terriers in recent times with speculation over his future and a move to West Brom rather rife.

Indeed, it looks as though he could be edging closer to a move now with just over a week left in the domestic transfer window.

That’s because, as per the report, Huddersfield have hinted that they are now willing to let the forward leave on loan this season with a view to Albion making the deal permanent next summer.

It’s a loan-to-buy deal, then, and the report suggests Huddersfield did not want to go down that route but it now looks as though that is where this deal is heading.

The Verdict

Grant is a good player and could be a fine signing for Albion as they look to re-establish themselves back in the Premier League.

Huddersfield are bound to miss him but they have not seen him much this season and so it’s clear they’ve already been planning for life without him, they just wanted the best deal possible for their circumstances.

West Brom, meanwhile, look finally set to get their man.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-West Brom midfielders?

1 of 10 Which former West Brom midfielder is this? Alex Pritchard James McClean Darren Fletcher Wes Hoolahan