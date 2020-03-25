West Brom take positive action amid current global events

West Bromwich Albion are attempting to lift the morale of fans as football continues to remain in the background due to recent events.

Football fans across the country have not watched any live action for a number of weeks due to recent events, which have rocked numerous countries across the world.

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently calling for people to remain at home whilst the pandemic continues, both West Brom and Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have found a new initiative to interact with fans.

Wolves have introduced a scheme where club legends call season ticket holders to discuss the season and many other aspects of the club, whilst the Baggies’ foundation coaches are calling those fans that are over 70-years-old.

In total, 1,800 older aged fans have been contacted by the 60 Albion Foundation staff, making calls to ask about their welfare, whilst also discussing football and the club.

The Express and Star continue to report that West Brom have put together 150 food parcels which have been sent to NHS workers, food banks, special schools and elderly people in need.

The initiative sees those aforementioned people receive things like bread, butter, milk, pasta and other household items.

The Verdict

This is great reading to learn of West Brom’s passion and willingness to help out during such difficult times.

The fans are the integral piece to any football club, and it is only right that clubs give back during his period.

Little is known about when football will return, but the above mentioned schemes will do well to keep those who have football as part of their daily routine, happy and content.