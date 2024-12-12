West Brom’s social media team joked that they enjoyed their win over ‘Frank Lampard’s Coventry City’ at The Hawthorns on Wednesday night.

Carlos Corberan’s men had been on a remarkable run that had seen them draw ten of their last 11 games going into the fixture, with Albion falling out of the play-off places as a result.

However, a deflected Alex Mowatt effort gave the Baggies the lead only 11 minutes into the game against the Sky Blues.

After that, the visitors grew into the game, with their standout moment coming when Victor Torp took the ball of Jack Rudoni in the box when he was certain to score.

That proved to be costly, as a superb Karlan Grant goal would seal the points for the Baggies, who moved back into the top six.

West Brom reference Frank Lampard after Coventry City win

Taking to X after the game, the Albion social media team sent a light-hearted message, as they stated that the Baggies had picked up ‘three points against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City’, as they moved back into the top six.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 20 17 42 2 Leeds United 20 22 41 3 Burnley 20 17 38 4 Sunderland 20 14 37 5 Blackburn Rovers 19 6 34 6 West Brom 20 9 32

Of course, this is in reference to the new boss, with the ex-England international attracting a lot of attention since his appointment as Mark Robins’ successor.

It has been a mixed start to life with the Midlands outfit for Lampard, who has won one, drawn one and lost one of the three games he has been in charge of.

Coventry City and West Brom will be looking upwards

There were positives for both teams to take from the game, with Albion obviously delighted to pick up three points after the run they had been on.

Corberan’s players had shown a resilience to stick at it, and the fact they fought to pick up a win will no doubt lift the mood among the players, who will feel that promotion is a real possibility this season.

As for Coventry, it’s a disappointment for Lampard that he has tasted defeat for the first time since he took over, but there were some encouraging signs.

They did come up against a good team, and they were unfortunate with the manner of the first goal.

After that, they played some decent stuff, but they missed the opportunities that came their way, with Grant then making them pay.

But, Lampard will not want to dwell on that, and he will be hoping to bounce back by recording his first home victory when Coventry host bottom of the table Hull City this weekend.