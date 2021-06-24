West Brom table contract offer to EFL defender ahead of 2021/22 season

West Brom are reportedly lining up a contract offer for Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan, according to Football Insider.

Bryan is out of contract this summer, and has been offered a new deal by the Blades, although it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll accept their offer.

Bryan has been with Sheffield United since 2018, and made 15 appearances in all competitions last term, although his efforts weren’t quite enough as the Blades were relegated into the Championship after a disappointing league campaign.

He signed for the Blades after his spell with Manchester City reached a conclusion. Bryan found regular game time in their first-team hard to come by with the Premier League, and was sent out on loan to both Bury and Oldham Athletic whilst with Manchester City.

West Brom are planning for life back in the Championship themselves, after being relegated from the top-flight last term under the management of Sam Allardyce.

Football Insider claim that the Baggies have offered him a contract ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

West Brom are set to take on AFC Bournemouth in their opening match of the season, in what is likely to be a tough test for the Baggies.

The Verdict:

I like the sound of this potential agreement.

Bryan could be available on a free transfer this summer, with his current deal set to expire at Sheffield United at the end of the month.

He’s still only 24, and has plenty of room to develop as a player, and he could be doing that with West Brom in the near future it seems.

The Baggies need strength in depth in their defensive options, and Bryan could provide them with just that heading into the new league campaign.

If they can make a few more shrewd additions like this, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see West Brom challenging for promotion into the Premier League next term.