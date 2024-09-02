This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Brom renewed midfielder Alex Mowatt's contract this summer, which may have surprised some among the Baggies fanbase as many expected him to depart the Hawthorns this summer.

Mowatt signed a two-year contract to extend his stay at West Brom until 2026, with the 29-year-old's contract expiring last summer.

The midfielder joined the Baggies from Barnsley in 2021 as a free agent and has now begun his fourth season at the club, including a loan spell with Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 season.

Carlos Corberan's side lost the likes of Cedric Kipre and Matt Phillips in the summer due to their contracts expiring, but Mowatt has stayed on and has been as solid as ever in the heart of the Baggies' midfield so far this season.

"Really good fortune" - Baggies view on Mowatt contract renewal

When asked which Baggies player that he was surprided didn't move on the summer, FLW's West Brom fan pundit, Callum Burgess, was shocked at keeping Mowatt in particular, with the Baggies fan adamant he would be playing his football elsewhere this season.

Burgess said: "Looking at the list of players who were out of contract last season, many would've expected them to move on. The likes of Cedric Kipre, who was our player of the season, Nathaniel Chalobah, Erik Pieters, Matt Phillips, a lot of fringe players who've moved on.

"Another one who is a stand-out, whose contract was expiring at the end of last season, is Alex Mowatt. To keep hold of him was a surprise, as many expected him to move on and compete in a different Championship team.

"It was really good fortune for Albion to extend his contract and many fans would've thought he'd of moved on.

"As the start of the season has shown, he's a really good Championship player, so I'm quite surprised there were no links with him at all at the end of last season.

"It was about the middle of June when it was announced he was staying at West Brom following the renewal of his contract, and it was a really welcome bit of news as it looked like it would be a more damaging summer, but keeping Mowatt changed that."

Related West Brom: Alex Mowatt facing crossroads moment at the Hawthorns: View West Brom's Alex Mowatt is out of contract this summer and his next decision shouldn't be rushed.

Mowatt has hit his prime so will be key for the Baggies this season

Mowatt has been a key figure around the Hawthorns since signing in 2021, playing a major role in West Brom's playoff finish last season.

Alex Mowatt's statistics in the 2023/24 season for West Brom as per FotMob Goals 2 Assists 5 Pass accuracy % 89.9% Chances created 59 Fouls won 42 Duels won % 62.2%

He has been a commanding six and a leader for the Baggies, which he showed in his time at Barnsley and Leeds United, where he started his career.

This season, Mowatt has started all four Championship games, playing the full 90 minutes, and has been in a pivot with Jayson Molumby, which has worked very well for Corberan so far.

The Albion boss spoke about the midfielder in March last season, explaining how vital he is to his structure.

Corberan said to the Express & Star: "He is a player that I love, I like him a lot. We were following him in the last year and, in the beginning against Middlesbrough, he was not playing and then after he started to play.

"For me, he is a player that, if you want to have the ball and attack with the ball, he’s a player that helps you a lot to do this.

"I know the other day he made a lot of pass accuracy, but it was not even the best game I saw of him. I saw him in even better games.”

Mowatt continues to perform for the Baggies, and at the age of 29, he's reaching the pinnacle of his career.

There is plenty more to come from the midfielder and, after the Baggies' brilliant start to the season, expect Mowatt to continue his fine form.