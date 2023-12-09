Highlights West Brom must avoid selling Grady Diangana to Leeds United, as he has become a key player for them this season.

Supporters would probably be very upset if he left.

Leeds United, on the other hand, could benefit from signing Diangana to strengthen their squad, with a couple of their own wingers being linked with exits in recent months.

Grady Diangana was being looked at by some Championship and Premier League clubs over the summer, and West Bromwich Albion have to avoid making one of these moves at all costs.

According to the Express and Star, newly promoted Premier League side Burnley, current Championship league leaders Leicester City, and fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds United were all interested in signing the winger in the first transfer window of the season.

Nothing came to fruition, and the West Brom man found that rhythm and confidence that convinced the club to sign him in the first place.

The Baggies paid an initial £12m fee to West Ham for the 22-year-old, at the time. It was obvious that he was held in high regard.

The Hammers' club captain, Mark Noble, tweeted after the announcement of Diangana's departure: "As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!!"

For all the annoyance that was caused by his departure, on the Claret and Blue's side of the deal, the winger wasn't able to show the potential that made him so sought after.

Seven goals and four assists was all he managed in his first three league campaigns with the Baggies. This season has been a turning point for him though, and the club would be mad to offload him to a promotion rival.

West Brom cannot sell Grady Diangana to Leeds United

The 25-year-old is currently at the peak of his powers. We're halfway through the Championship season, and he's already very close to replicating his goals and assists tallies from last season.

That area of the pitch is also one that West Brom don't have a huge amount of depth in. The likes of Tom Fellows probably wouldn't be able to step into that role seamlessly if the DR Congo international leaves in 2024.

Not only that, but why would they allow a team who they'll be fighting with for promotion to get stronger whilst weakening themselves?

From Leeds' perspective, trying this move is more than understandable.

Two of their premier wingers - Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto - were in high demand over the summer.

The Whites reportedly turned down £20m & £25m offers for the pair over the summer respectively, so bringing in that potential backup would be smart.

If this deal were to be made, it'd be a conservative estimate to say that Baggies fans would go absolutely mental.

What Leeds United should do if they can't sign Grady Diangana

Daniel Farke's side have been linked with a loan-to-buy move for Fenerbahçe winger Ryan Kent. The Englishman joined the Turkish giants for free in the summer, but he hasn't hit the heights that he did in Glasgow.

Despite only having had him for less than six months, Fenerbahçe are reportedly willing to loan him to another club in the new year, with a potential £6m option-to-buy included in the deal.

A move like this would certainly make sense for Leeds, especially if they were to hold onto Summerville or Gnonto, if not both.

If they do go, then it sounds like they're going to be well compensated for their losses. £50 million+ goes a long way in the Championship, and it could be used to bring in a young potential star from continental Europe.

Signing someone like Cameron Puertas from Union Saint-Gilloise could be a shrewd move - and it could help to fire them to promotion after they lost quite a few key men during the summer.