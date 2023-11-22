Highlights West Bromwich Albion are in a strong position to achieve promotion this season, with impressive recent form and a strong home record.

Ipswich Town, despite their high league position, have shown vulnerability in recent games, particularly when conceding early goals.

A win against Ipswich on Saturday would be a significant statement for West Brom and could give them the confidence to challenge the top teams in the league.

West Bromwich Albion have been aiming for a top-flight return since their relegation from the Premier League in 2021 but have fallen short of the play-off spots in both of the last two seasons.

However, this season the Baggies are flying and if they continue their current form then promotion could finally be on the cards for a side who have won three out of their last four games and boast the Championship's fourth best home record, with 17 of Albion's 26 points won on home soil.

Carlos Corberan's side welcome Ipswich Town to the Hawthorns for the Saturday 5:30pm kick-off, a match which could prove to be a defining moment in the season.

If the Baggies win, they will inflict the first league defeat faced by the high-flying Tractor Boys since their dramatic 4-3 home loss to Leeds back in August.

West Brom have reason for optimism

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich may be second in the league, and eight points clear of third placed Leeds United but the Tractor Boys are far from perfect and Albion could have what it takes to win this big clash on Saturday evening.

In each of their last four Championship games, the East Anglian outfit have gone behind after conceding early goals which helped both Birmingham City and Rotherham United earn draws against the Tractor Boys.

The other two recent games where McKenna's men conceded first, early on, were both 3-2 victories for Ipswich against Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United.

Notably none of these games in which the Tractor Boys struggled to come out of the blocks came against a fellow promotion chaser.

However, if Carlos Corberan's side put their noses in front early on in Saturday evening's match, they may well have the savviness to go on to win the game.

The Baggies have only conceded 17 goals all season which is a defensive record bettered only by Leeds and Bristol City who have both conceded just 16.

Therefore the Baggies should be confident that if they score first against the Tractor Boys they have the nous to protect their lead and ultimately win the game.

A win on Saturday could set the tone

The Baggies have been playing some stellar football of late but a defeat in their most recent game against Southampton may cast some doubt in the minds of the Albion faithful, as the only side in the current top six Corberan and co have defeated is Preston.

A victory over second-placed Ipswich would be a huge statement and would prove that the Baggies are a serious force to be reckoned with this campaign and a genuine promotion challenger.

If Albion do pick up all three points on Saturday night, their supporters would surely be very excited about their club's chances of promotion and rightly so.

In early December, the Baggies take on both Leicester and Sunderland which are undeniably really tricky fixtures but if they beat the Tractor Boys this weekend then they would pick up enormous confidence, and believe that they can topple even the very best of Championship teams this season.