West Bromwich Albion’s worrying financial situation put a priority on outgoings in order to balance the books this summer.

The Baggies, led by Carlos Corberan, signed off nine departures away from The Hawthorns during the summer transfer window, with immediate funds needing to be raised after the Black Country outfit took out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings as a way of investment from current controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Retired Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Retired Permanent

One of those exiting The Hawthorns was academy graduate Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who had fallen down the pecking order in the West Midlands with Albion boasting a number of experienced EFL players in the midfield area.

The versatile 20-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at West Brom back in 2021, making his debut under Valerien Ismael in a 6-0 second round defeat in the Carabao Cup to Arsenal.

The Telford-born man scored his first professional goal for the club in October 2022 against Reading after signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2026.

But with West Brom desperately needing to raise cash through some valuable assets, Albion sanctioned a loan move to Bristol City for Gardner-Hickman, as well as including an option to buy for a reported £1.3 million.

If the Robins do not choose to trigger the buy out fee, Gardner-Hickman will have a chance to resurrect his West Brom career, with two returning players working their way back into the first team fold this campaign showing it is possible.

How has Taylor Gardner-Hickman performed so far at Bristol City?

Gardner-Hickman moved to Ashton Gate this summer and has rotated between playing as a right back and a defensive midfielder.

After originally featuring off the bench under Nigel Pearson, Gardner-Hickman started the last five games of Pearson’s tenure, before the 60-year-old was relieved of his duties in late October after a poor run of form.

It remains unclear whether Gardner-Hickman will fit into the new Bristol City boss Liam Manning’s plans but the loanee did start under interim manager Curtis Fleming against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

From 11 Championship appearances, Gardner-Hickman is yet to find the back of the net but has registered two assists against Leeds United and Coventry City.

Who has impressed so far at West Brom this season?

Gardner-Hickman can take inspiration from returning loanees Cedric Kipre and Alex Mowatt, who were both moved out last summer under Steve Bruce.

Kipre was a fan-favourite for the Bluebirds last campaign, with the Ivorian featuring 42 times in South Wales as Cardiff maintained their second-tier status with a 21st placed finish.

After an initial error on the opening day against Blackburn Rovers, Kipre has exceeded expectations and turned into a colossus in the Baggies’ backline, contributing to the club keeping the most clean sheets so far this term with seven.

Kipre has been able to make a number of goal saving tackles with his excellent reading of the game, along with his dominant strength in duals giving Championship attackers a difficult task of coming out on top against him.

This has led to Kipre starting 14 of Albion’s 15 second-tier games so far, completing 1,238 minutes.

On the other hand, Mowatt moved to Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough and enjoyed a much more successful season than West Brom, helping the Teesside club earn a spot in the play-offs, before being beaten in the semi-final by Coventry.

Despite not nailing himself down as a regular starter at the Riverside Stadium, Mowatt was a key component towards the back end of the campaign as Boro secured a place in the top six, with the 28-year-old making 28 appearances.

Similarly to Kipre, Mowatt has featured 14 times this term under Corberan, registering a goal at Preston North End as West Brom inflicted the Lilywhite’s first home defeat of the season.

With two success stories coming from players previously exiled from the West Midlands, Gardner-Hickman has every chance to create a comeback of his own in a blue and white shirt.

Can Taylor Gardner-Hickman have a West Brom future?

If Gardner-Hickman does not end up securing a permanent transfer to Bristol City, securing a full season of Championship football under his belt with regular minutes will no doubt develop him as a player and make him better suited to the demands the second-tier brings each week.

Gardner-Hickman’s versatility to play in both defence and midfield is a positive trait to have in a Corberan system, with Matt Phillips a prime example of succeeding under the Spaniard, with the former Scottish international capable of playing across the left flank as well as leading the line occasionally.

Mowatt and Nathaniel Chalobah are midfielders whose contracts expire next summer, which could also allow the England youth international to force his way back into the first-team fold if the duo depart the club.

With Kipre and Mowatt both raising their games to stake a claim for regular first-team minutes, Gardner-Hickman may have an opportunity to replicate that as he still possesses a lot of potential in the early stages of his senior career.