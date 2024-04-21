Highlights West Brom may aim to secure potential signing Calum Chambers this summer for a boost in their defensive lineup.

West Bromwich Albion could be in store for a very busy summer under new owner Shilen Patel.

The Baggies have had a lot of financial uncertainty this season, as ownership talk, and other factors have restricted the club in both transfer markets.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Midlands side from being one of the most consistent performers this season, with them looking likely to secure a play-off place.

So, what the club does this summer will likely depend on which division they are in next season, but one player who was mentioned with interest to West Brom earlier this season could be a good addition for the club no matter what, and that would be a statement from Shilen Patel.

Albion were linked with Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers in the January transfer window, but a deal didn’t materialise. Given the player’s situation, a deal could potentially happen this summer.

Calum Chambers’ Aston Villa situation

Calum Chambers started his career at Southampton, but given his rise to fame at the club, he was soon snapped up by Arsenal.

The defender was with the Gunners for eight years, during which time he played over 100 games for them, as well as spending time on loan elsewhere.

Chambers had loan spells at Middlesbrough and Fulham, but it wasn’t enough for him to continue at Arsenal, so in January 2022, he was allowed to leave the club for nothing and sign for Aston Villa.

However, it hasn’t been a move that has progressed the player’s career, as he’s only featured for the club on a handful of occasions.

In this campaign, Chambers has been limited to just five appearances in all competitions, so it was no surprise to see the Baggies looking to sign the defender in January.

At the time, it was reported that Villa were willing to let Chambers leave the club after falling down the pecking order. But that wasn’t enough to see the deal get over the line.

The 29-year-old’s situation hasn’t changed much, and given he is still contracted for another year, Villa could be looking to move him on this summer, and therefore, West Brom could renew their interest.

West Brom signing Calum Chambers would be a statement for Shilen Patel

As mentioned, what West Brom are able to do in the upcoming summer transfer window may depend on what league they are in next season.

But there will be hope that new owner Shilen Patel is able to give manager Carlos Corberan funds to make personal changes to the squad.

One area that Corberan may be looking to improve in is defence, as the club lost Dara O’Shea to Burnley last summer, and there is now uncertainty around the future of Cedric Kipre as his contract expires at the end of the season and fellow defender Kyle Bartley isn’t getting any younger.

Both players have been rather key in defence this season, but Corberan may have no choice but to make changes, especially if Kipre doesn’t sign a new contract.

Therefore, looking at a deal for Calum Chambers once again may be a very sensible idea, as he seems destined to leave the Premier League club, and there is obvious interest from the Baggies.

The 29-year-old has found himself on the sidelines for most of the season, so he will need to find somewhere where he can start playing again, and if West Brom don’t get promoted, that could mean he has to agree to dropping into the Championship.

Chambers has never played in the second tier before, but given his experience in the Premier League and Europe, he would be a very good addition for West Brom.

Calum Chambers' 2021/22 Premier League stats Matches played 13 Minutes per game 78 Goals 1 Clean sheets 3 Interceptions per game 0.4 Tackles per game 1.6 Clearances per game 3.8 Passing accuracy 35.6 (83%) Average rating 6.90 Stats as per Sofascore.com

Chambers’ best season in recent time was the 2021/22 campaign, as he started 11 of the 13 games he played in the Premier League.

In that campaign, the defender averaged 78 minutes per game, during which he did grab a single goal, and that came after he joined Villa.

But, more importantly, Chambers made an impact in defence, as he made 0.4 interceptions per game as well as 1.6 tackles and was on hand to make 3.8 clearances per game, all of which helped him keep three clean sheets while on the pitch, as per Sofascore.com.

The Aston Villa defender seems likely to leave Villa Park after this season, so West Brom should be keeping an eye on his situation, as he could be an excellent addition for them, whether they are in the Premier League or Championship.

Furthermore, it may be considered a statement signing from the new club owner, as Chambers is likely not going to be short of options should he become available to move.

The defender will likely be on a hefty wage at Aston Villa, so while it may not cost a lot in a transfer fee, it could potentially cost the Baggies in wages.