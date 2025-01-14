West Bromwich Albion have officially revealed a damning update on star striker Josh Maja, who is set to miss several weeks of action after suffering a lower leg injury.

The Baggies remain in sixth position in the Championship after 26 fixtures, although just nine have ended in victory. After making it to the second-tier play-off semi-finals last term under Carlos Corberan, who recently left for LaLiga side Valencia, West Brom are in the running for a second consecutive top-six finish.

They have endured a difficult run of form as of late, though, winning just two of their last five league outings amid Corberan's return to Spain.

Now, those concerns will no doubt be compounded by a significant setback for Maja, who has led the line admirably at the Hawthorns this season.

West Brom reveal big Josh Maja injury setback

Maja, who did not feature in the Baggies' chastening 5-1 defeat at Bournemouth in the third-round of the FA Cup over the weekend, has been ruled out for a sustained period of time.

Injury troubles are nothing new for the ex-Sunderland and Bordeaux frontman, as he missed the bulk of his opening campaign in the West Midlands with successive ankle setbacks last time out.

West Brom have now confirmed a fresh injury for Maja ahead of the visit of Stoke City on Saturday, and he is set to be out for several weeks after sustaining a lower leg injury.

It's said the forward will be undergoing surgery in the coming days before a period of rehabilitation, and he's not expected to be back in action until Spring.

Based off that, Maja will likely be back in contention for his side's trip to Leeds United on March 1, at best, and they will have to get by in his absence.

It's likely that summer signing Devante Cole, who is yet to start a Championship game this season, will take Maja's place in the team for the time being, with Daryl Dike having not taken to the pitch in nearly twelve months through injury.

Josh Maja's 2024/25 form for West Brom

West Brom are short-staffed at the top-end of the pitch as it is, so losing any bodies through long-term injuries would have been a blow, but Maja's absence has the potential to derail their campaign.

Only Norwich City's Borja Sainz has scored more Championship goals than Maja, who has returned 12 strikes from 26 matches.

Four of those have been headed efforts too, with the 26-year-old forming an excellent understanding with creative young winger Tom Fellows - who has set up a league-high ten goals this term.

Josh Maja's stats for West Bromwich Albion across all competitions, via FotMob, as of January 14 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 12 1 0 2024/25 26 12 2

Make no mistake about it, the Baggies must act fast in the January transfer window to source a replacement for Maja as quickly as possible.

They're not in action until Saturday's home fixture against Stoke City, and it will be interesting to see if Albion - who remain managerless as things stand - are able to bring in any reinforcements by the weekend.