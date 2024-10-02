West Brom have received a further injury blow to Grady Diangana following last weekend’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward missed Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss at home to Middlesbrough after picking up a new shoulder injury in the loss against the Owls.

This is a separate shoulder injury to the one he endured against Stoke City in August, which came on the other side.

The 26-year-old had injury issues during pre-season as well, in what has been a difficult period for the player, with calf problems being the concern over the summer.

So far this season, he has only been capable of making five substitute appearances in the league for West Brom, managing 102 minutes of game time (all stats from Fbref).

Grady Diangana - West Brom league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 30 (23) 8 (6) 2020-21 20 (15) 1 (0) 2021-22 41 (22) 2 (1) 2022-23 31 (21) 4 (3) 2023-24 36 (29) 7 (8) 2024-25 5 (0) 0 As of October 2nd

Following the 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough, Corberan confirmed that Diangana has suffered another shoulder injury.

However, the positive news is that the Spaniard has suggested it’s not a serious issue, although he is still a fitness concern for West Brom’s clash with Millwall this weekend.

“[Gianluca] Frabotta has been my decision to put [Callum] Styles in the squad today, and Grady unfortunately suffered a foul where he had a problem with the shoulder,” said Corberan, via Express & Star.

“He couldn’t be ready to compete.

"It is in the other shoulder.

“Unfortunately in the beginning he had the problem with the calf, then one shoulder and now the other one and he couldn't get his normal rhythm.

"It looks like it is less serious than the serious one but he is still a doubt for Saturday.

"Exactly [Diangana’s been unlucky], the fact he didn't make a pre-season and after he has come back and suffered a couple of injuries mean he hasn't been ready to help the team in the level we want him to.

"We know he's an important player, without any doubt, we need everyone fit and in the best level."

West Brom’s loss to Middlesbrough

The 1-0 loss to Boro came due to a 73rd minute strike from Hayden Hackney, which saw the Baggies lose top spot in the table as a consequence, dropping to third.

This was Albion’s second loss of the campaign, having also lost last weekend, putting Corberan’s side on 16 points from a possible 24.

West Brom will be looking to go into the October international break in a more positive position, so will be targeting the game against Millwall to bounce back into some good form.

The two sides will meet at the Hawthorns on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Grady Diangana injury pile-up is a big concern for West Brom

Diangana has been a very useful part of the squad for West Brom under Corberan, so his continued injury struggles is a real blow.

The forward has yet to really build up a rhythm for the season, and this will just further disrupt that.

At the very least, these are all different injury issues so it’s more of a case of bad luck than something that’s recurring, which could have greater longer-term consequences.

The October international break may prove a decisive period for helping the player get back up to full match fitness, if this isn’t as serious an issue as previous injuries.