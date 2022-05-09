West Brom strike agreement with current player ahead of 2022/23

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper David Button has signed a new deal at The Hawthorns.

The club today confirmed that the 33-year-old had signed a new deal that could see him remain with the Baggies until 2024.

Button made 11 appearances for the club throughout the 2021/22 campaign, including 10 in the Championship, acting as back up to Sam Johnstone for the most part, but also stepping in in recent weeks as speculation over Johnstone’s future rumbled on.

Speaking in the club statement that announced the deal, Button said it was a privilege to be a Baggies player.

“It’s a privilege to play for such a big club with great fans and great staff members behind the scenes,” Button said in the club statement.

“I’m really looking forward to the next two years here.

“Despite not playing as much as I would have liked, I’ve really enjoyed my last two years here.

“When I knew the club wanted to offer me a new deal it was a really easy decision to make.”

The ultimate West Brom end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Was West Brom's first game of the season home or away? Home Away

At 33-years-old Button is an experienced operator, particularly at Championship level.

The shot-stopper has previously had spells with Fulham, Brentford, Charlton, Barnsley and Doncaster in the division, and has racked up 183 second-tier appearances.

The Verdict

With Sam Johnstone heading for the exit door, perhaps this makes sense.

Like Johnstone’s, Button’s contract was set to expire this summer, and West Brom would likely not have wanted to have to bring in two keepers when the transfer window opens.

Whether or not Button is seen as a viable replacement for Johnstone remains to be seen, though.

It may just be that the club are getting their back up secured whilst they look to bring in a new number one, or it could be that they believe Button has the experience and ability to offer them what they want in a goalkeeper.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the Baggies make any additions in this area come the summer.