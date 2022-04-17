West Brom & Stoke City weighing up potential move for 50-y/o manager

Sean Dyche is on the radar of West Brom and Stoke City following his surprise sacking from Burnley.

The 50-year-old had done a remarkable job with the Clarets over the past decade, taking them to the Premier League twice, and establishing them as a top-half side in recent years.

Whilst this season has been tough, it was still a real shock to see the club move to sack Dyche at such a critical period of the season.

That decision has alerted others, with The Sun revealing, as shared by Birmingham Live, that the former Watford chief is now under consideration for Albion and the Potters.

Steve Bruce is currently in charge at The Hawthorns, having signed an 18-month contract earlier this season, but there is a break clause that can be activated in the summer by either party.

Meanwhile, Michael O’Neill’s position at Stoke was always going to be reviewed after a disappointing season that has seen the Staffordshire outfit languish in mid-table when it was hoped they would push for the top six.

The verdict

In truth, it would be a surprise if the bigger clubs in the Championship weren’t considering Dyche, because the work he did at Turf Moor was outstanding.

It’s natural for any side with the ambition to go up and then stay in the top-flight to monitor Dyche, although he may be holding out for a Premier League move.

So, this could be one to watch over the coming months, but if West Brom or Stoke did manage to convince Dyche to join it would be some coup for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.