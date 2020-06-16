West Brom stay predicted for midfielder

Speaking to West Brom News, Kevin Phillips has said that he can see Gareth Barry playing on a little while yet as he looks to earn promotion with West Brom this season.

The Baggies are back in action this weekend as the Sky Bet Championship kicks off once more and Leeds and Albion are the two sides – as they have been all season – to catch at the top of the tree.

Indeed, it is clear that both have great squads capable of getting results, and at Albion Barry has been using his experience to good effect, even if he has not played as much as he once did.

Despite that, too, former striker Phillips thinks that the midfielder might well play on a little longer yet providing he can keep his fitness, before then potentially considering a coaching role.

He said:

“I think Gareth will want to continue playing.

“Once you’ve retired, you’ve retired – there’s no coming back.

“He still feels he’s fit enough and having watched him in the FA Cup this year against Newcastle, yes, he looked a bit rusty, but as the game went on, he started to look a bit like his old self.

“West Brom might decide to offer him a coaching role and that might be something he’ll look at but I think he’s still got a couple of years left in him. I’d like to see him continue.”

The Verdict

Players like Barry do not come around that often in the sense that their longevity and commitment to play outshines pretty much all of their contemporaries.

The midfielder still has plenty to offer Albion both on and off of the pitch and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him keep playing, as the Baggies look to get themselves back into the Premier League and then set about staying there.