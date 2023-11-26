Highlights West Brom's victory against Ipswich Town was a statement of their worth in the promotion race, especially considering Ipswich's strong offensive record.

West Brom's defense, led by goalkeeper Alex Palmer and the back four, has been impressive this season, with a high number of clean sheets and successful tackles.

Albion's attack is also improving, with a strong focus on the counter-attack and a high goals-per-shot-on-target ratio, showcasing their ability to catch teams off-guard.

Many outsiders outlined West Bromwich Albion's clash with Ipswich Town as a benchmark for both sides to gage their respective credentials in the promotion and play-off races.

Ultimately, it was the Baggies who proved their worth in Saturday's late clash in B71 thanks to an early goal from Darnell Furlong, before the in-form Grady Diangana put daylight between themselves and the Tractor Boys just minutes into the second half.

Since his arrival in the West Midlands, Carlos Corberan has gained a vast amount of recognition for improving a side which was rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after his first game in charge 13 months ago, but has since transformed the club's on-pitch fortunes despite limited investment in the transfer market.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

What was the most impressive aspect of West Brom's victory?

In it's overall context, any victory against one of the two sides which have runaway in the automatic promotion places, and could have increased the gap between themselves and Leeds United to ten points is a statement, but it was one particular facet of Albion's performance which stood above all.

Ipswich had been an unstoppable force in front of goal, coming into this game as the top scorers in the division with 36, as well as scoring in 31 consecutive league outings - a run dating back to February 14th, which was ground to a halt at the Hawthorns. In Kieran McKenna's 100th match in charge, West Brom also held them to creating no shots on target, leading to an overall xG of just 0.23 compared to their own 1.7 as per FotMob.

Defence on top again for Albion

Alex Palmer and his rearguard have been extremely impressive for Albion so far this season, with the 27-year-old keeping a league-high of eight clean sheets and a clean sheet percentage of 47.5% across his seventeen games in net.

But as a collective unit, his back four, which has often consisted of Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre and Conor Townsend has been equally impressive and robust, possessing the best tackle percentage across the division, with 57.9 % of their 121 attempted tackles successful, eight of which were won in Saturday night's victory, with Kipre at the forefront of that stat with a tally of 19 as per Fbref.

Where can Albion still improve?

In his post-match assessment with the Express and Star, Corberan was also quick to highlight his side's defensive solidity, but believes his side are also getting stronger in attacking areas every passing week.

"I think the team is growing in many aspects, not only in defence, because I've seen that the team is defending well – but the team is attacking better." He said.

"There are many things that are linking and are very important."

It's hard to disagree with the Spaniard's verdict, as Albion are becoming increasingly ruthless going forward, particularly on the counter-attack, which has been demonstrated at the Hawthorns by Matty Phillips' goal against Hull City, and yet again with Diangana's strike on Saturday.

In fact, West Brom also rank top in terms of goals per shot on target, with an average of 0.45, and have overperformed their xG by 6.7, highlighting their desire to catch teams on the break, such is the pace at their disposal with the likes of Diangana, Phillips and Brandon Thomas-Asante among others.

Where do West Bromwich Albion go from here?

The most important thing for Corberan is for his side to maintain their momentum ahead of the hectic Christmas schedule, which includes big games against Sunderland and Leicester City coming up.

Albion currently stand second in the league's form guide from the last six games, accumulating 13 points from their last eighteen available.

Next up is another crucial encounter, as Corberan takes his side to the Cardiff City Stadium to face Erol Bulut's outfit who sit just two points behind the Baggies in the table after a dramatic victory against fellow play-off chasers, Preston North End.