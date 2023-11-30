Highlights West Bromwich Albion secured a 1-0 victory against Cardiff City, making it five wins in six matches, with Jeremy Sarmiento scoring the winning goal assisted by Alex Mowatt.

West Bromwich Albion were involved in the mid-week action and they picked up another huge win in the Championship.

The Baggies went across the border to face Cardiff City and a goal from Jeremy Sarmiento secured a 1-0 win and made it five wins in six.

Sarmiento, who is on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, was assisted by Alex Mowatt, with the latter is enjoying something of a resurgence at the Hawthorns.

Mowatt has played every minute in two crucial back-to-back wins and he is continuing to prove himself as a key cog in this West Brom side.

Alex Mowatt’s current contract

Mowatt joined West Brom in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer having just left Barnsley.

Current Watford boss Valerien Ismael had just taken the Tykes on an unlikely run to the play-offs and, after he took over at the Hawthorns, Mowatt followed close behind.

His time as a West Brom player so far hasn’t been entirely positive - Steve Bruce loaned him to Middlesbrough last season just a couple of months before he was dismissed from the managerial position. However, Carlos Corberan is now the man in charge and he is certainly getting the best out of the midfielder and he's on course for his most influential season since 21/22.

Alex Mowatt's Championship numbers since joining WBA, as per Transfermarkt Season (Club) Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 2023/24 (West Brom) 16 967 1 2 2022/23 (Middlesbrough, loan) 30 (inc. play-offs) 1,285 - 2 2022/23 (West Brom) 1 1 - - 2021/22 (West Brom) 34 2,894 4 2

Mowatt’s current deal with the club, though, is set to expire at the end of this season, as per Transfermarkt.

Given that he has been a regular under the former Huddersfield Town head coach and that he has had an excellent few games recently, West Brom need to tie him down with a new deal sooner rather than later, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

Making the difference in the West Brom midfield

Mowatt made 34 league appearances in his first campaign with West Brom, totalling 2,894 minutes, but Ismael only lasted until February before facing the sack.

Bruce continued to play him in 2022, but, as previously mentioned, the veteran manager sent him out on loan to Middlesbrough.

He played 30 times in the Championship at the Riverside, including the two play-off semi-finals against Coventry City, but 17 of these outings came as a substitute.

In a way, Mowatt was a victim of the team’s success under Michael Carrick, so for him now to be thriving back at his parent-club is great to see.

Once again, seven of his 16 run-outs in the league this year to date have come from the bench but he has started the last two, both of which have been important wins.

Firstly, Corberan’s men held their own in front of the Sky Sports cameras as the high-flying Ipswich Town visited the Hawthorns, as goals from Darnell Furlong and Grady Diangana made the difference.

Mowatt completed 90% of his passes then, as well as making one block and six recoveries - working supremely well in the middle of the park alongside Okay Yokuslu.

WBA, then, travelled to Cardiff and Mowatt provided the assist for Sarmiento’s match-winning strike.

It wasn’t just the assist that jumps off the page for the 28-year-old as he has also contributed the following: 91% pass accuracy, 91 touches, eight passes into the final third, eight recoveries and won six of his eight duels.

The icing on the cake for the former Barnsley man is that he was named as the Player of the Match, and deservedly so.

Jayson Molumby and Nathaniel Chalobah are amongst those waiting in the wings, so it is a highly competitive environment at West Brom. Mowatt is playing at a level deserving of not just a starting spot, but also some fresh terms to match.