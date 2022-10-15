West Brom star speaks out on Steve Bruce sacking

West Bromwich Albion star Jed Wallace has revealed he thanked Steve Bruce for bringing him to the club after learning of his sacking, and says he was well respected in the dressing room right up until the end.

Bruce was relieved of his managerial duties at the Hawthorns earlier this week, with the Baggies struggling to find form so far this season.

Wallace, who was signed by Bruce on a free transfer in the summer, has now spoken out on the 61-year-old’s exit, revealing he had a conversation with his now former boss in which he thanked him for bringing him to the club.

“I found out on Monday and I was able to have a chat with the manager. I just thanked him, really, for giving me the opportunity to come to a great club,” Wallace told BBC Radio 5Live.

“It’s never nice when someone loses their job, especially when it’s someone as nice a person as he is.

“He’s very well liked and very well respected in the dressing room, right up until he left to be honest. It is a shame.”

After being earmarked as contenders for at least the playoffs ahead of the season, with 13 games played, the Baggies find themselves in the Championship relegation zone and 22nd in the table.

Are you a true West Brom fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 In what year did Tony Brown make his senior debut for West Brom? 1959 1963 1967 1971

Bruce managed just one league win before being given the chop, but, Wallace says the players must take responsibility for the sacking, too.

“A big part of when a manager loses his job is that it’s not just his fault. Myself and the rest of the players, there have been big moments in games, and it’s not the manager’s fault if I miss a chance from five yards, or we make an error elsewhere on the pitch.” Wallace added.

“It’s easy sometimes to hide behind the manager, and as a group of players we also need to take responsibility. Although at times the performances have been pretty good, the results haven’t been good enough.

“I sit here now and think that we easily could’ve won five games.

“If people have watched us play this year, we have had four or five games where we’ve drawn and how we haven’t won those games is a mystery. To be in this position is the reality.”

West Brom face Reading in Championship action later this afternoon, with Bruce’s permanent successor yet to be named.

The Verdict

You do sympathise with Jed Wallace speaking out on the situation here.

Clearly he is going to be very grateful to Bruce for bringing him to the Hawthorns this summer and no player is outwardly going to come out and criticise their former manager.

However, there is actually some validity to what he is saying.

It’s been a common theme for West Brom to play okay, but not end up getting a result and it’s that reason they find themselves so low down in the table.

Ultimately, though, when that is happening week in week out, it is a problem in itself, and it was probably the right time for the Baggies to call time on Bruce’s reign.