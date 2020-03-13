West Brom star reacts to Slaven Bilic update

Hal Robson-Kanu has praised Slaven Bilic after the West Brom boss was named as the Manager of the Month for February in the Championship earlier today.

The Croatian has enjoyed a brilliant first season at The Hawthorns and the Baggies are currently second in the league.

However, they had a wobble over Christmas and in January when it looked as though the chasing pack would close in and potentially overtake them.

So, the pressure was really on in February and the team responded, winning five and drawing one of their seven fixtures in the month to ensure they once again moved clear of third place.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see Bilic win the award this morning and Robson-Kanu responded to the update on social media by simply putting the hands up celebrating emoji.

The form of the Welshman has been critical to Albion’s success this season, with his selfless displays leading the line ensuring those around Robson-Kanu can flourish, whilst he also weighed in with three goals in February.

The verdict

With Albion having picked up just one point from their last two games, the mood around the club might not be too high right now but it can’t take away from what was a great February on the whole.

The team looked back to their best during the month and the award was fully deserved for Bilic.

It’s a nice touch from Robson-Kanu to praise his boss and he will hope to maintain his high standards for the manager when the football season eventually resumes.

