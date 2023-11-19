Highlights Karlan Grant's loan move to Cardiff City has provided him with regular playing time but he's still struggling to score goals and is missing big chances.

Despite his loan, West Brom coach Carlos Corberan hasn't ruled out a future for Grant at the club, but it's unlikely given his lack of impact and the club's financial considerations.

Grant should consider pushing for an exit from West Brom next summer, as his time at the club has been disappointing and his value is decreasing without consistent goalscoring.

After a frustrating 2022-23 season at West Brom, their joint-record signing Karlan Grant was shipped out on loan over the summer to fellow Championship side Cardiff City.

A lot of expectation had been placed on Grant at The Hawthorns since his arrival in 2020 from Huddersfield Town, with Albion paying £15 million to the Terriers for the striker, who had scored 19 goals in the 2019-20 Championship season.

Handing Grant a six-year contract, West Brom clearly thought he was going to fire the goals in for them in the Premier League, but he netted just once in 21 top flight outings and was barely used by Sam Allardyce following Slaven Bilic's departure.

Grant did score 18 Championship goals for WBA in 2021-22, but he also missed 17 big chances according to Sofascore, proving to be a source of frustration despite being their talisman.

And it was clear when Carlos Corberan replaced Steve Bruce in the Albion dugout last October that Grant was not particularly central to his plans after a poor start to 2022-23, and a loan move to Swansea in the January transfer window was even lined up - only for it to fall through as Chelsea did not end up signing off on Omari Hutchinson joining the Baggies.

Instead, after being in and out of action for West Brom in the second half of last season, Grant headed to Swansea's bitter rivals this summer, and he has been a regular starter in Erol Bulut's side on the left flank, playing in all 16 league matches but scoring just the once.

Karlan Grant's Championship Stats Since 2022-23 (As Of November 15, 2023) 2022-23 - West Brom 2023-24 - Cardiff City Appearances 31 16 Goals 3 1 xG N/A 2.27 Assists 0 2 xA N/A 1.25 Shots Per Game 1.5 1.5 Big Chances Missed 9 4 Dribbles Per Game 0.3 0.9 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.7 0.9 Touches Per Game 21.3 38.5

Grant is having a mixed time of things in the Welsh capital - he's playing regularly but he's still missing big chances and hasn't scored as much as perhaps expected, and with plenty of competition in the final third in Bulut's side, he may have to find his scoring boots soon if he wants to keep his place in the side.

What has Carlos Corberan said on Karlan Grant's West Brom future?

Despite agreeing to loan Grant out for the entirety of 2023-24, Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan hasn't shut the door on the forward's future at The Hawthorns, and considering he will still have two years left on his contract when his loan deal in South Wales ends, that is probably a sensible way to look at things.

“Grant is playing every single minute, and I’m pleased," Corberan told the Express & Star this past week.

"He’s not been changed. In the last games he hasn’t been a player the coach has been using to change.

"This is important when they’re playing every single minute - it means the coach believes in him and because he deserves this.

“With Grant I’d say, before he went for the loan, that the way he came to pre-season I was thinking that this is a player who wanted to recover his level and we considered that the best way for him to rediscover his level was to move him from here.

“After, in the summer, in the right moment, we will re-evaluate the situation.”

Should Karlan Grant push for West Brom exit next summer?

Corberan has said what he has said, but it would be a complete shock if Grant has a future at West Brom despite his contract status.

Grant had enough chances to make an impact last season, including a run of starts at the end of the campaign, but he failed to impress and that is why he was loaned out, with West Brom saving money on his wages in the process.

There isn't thought to be a fixed permanent fee in the loan agreement with Cardiff if they would want to sign Grant on a permanent basis, but if they go to the negotiating table in the summer of 2024, the figure isn't going to be more than a couple of million pounds you'd think.

If Grant doesn't score goals though, then his valuation will only decrease, but he's still being effective in spells as a winger without hitting the back of the net.

It's very unlikely though that the 26-year-old has any sort of future at the Midlands club that he's contracted to, so Grant should be looking to end his time at the club, which has proved to be a poor usage of £15 million.

A fresh start is surely best for him now.