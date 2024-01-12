Highlights West Bromwich Albion centre-back Cedric Kipre is attracting interest from teams in the Premier League, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga.

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Cedric Kipre is attracting interest from teams in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga at this point, according to this morning's update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivorian was previously deemed temporarily surplus to requirements, with the player being loaned out to Cardiff City during the summer of 2022.

Doing fairly well at the Cardiff City Stadium, he was brought back into the Baggies first team by Carlos Corberan, who has opted to show real faith in the defender.

The centre-back has registered 26 appearances in all competitions this season, with all but one of these displays coming in the Championship.

He may have scored against Middlesbrough earlier in the season - but the Ivorian has been most useful in the defensive third this term - and has played a part in the Baggies' rise to the play-offs.

Potentially keen to see whether he can secure promotion with Albion, he could potentially remain at The Hawthorns beyond the end of the transfer window, and the fact he only has a matter of months left on his contract could persuade some interested teams to wait until the summer.

But with his contract situation in mind, he could depart for nothing at the end of this term.

In a potentially concerning update for Albion fans, Kipre is now the subject of major interest in his signature.

That's according to Romano, who believes he could be on the move in 2024.

Signing a four-year contract back in September 2020, it doesn't seem as though an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months was included.

If that's the case, Kipre will have full control over his future during the next transfer window.

The stance Cedric Kipre should take on his West Brom future

Kipre should remain at Albion for now.

There's a chance the Baggies could get promoted at the end of this term despite their off-field troubles, so moving on now wouldn't be the best option for the Ivorian.

There are also no guarantees that Kipre would settle in well at his new club in the middle of a campaign.

At the end of the season, the central defender will have more time to assess his future and he will probably have more options on the table too considering he will be a free agent when his deal expires.

But if he feels The Hawthorns is the right place for him to be, he shouldn't be against signing a new contract if the terms are right for him. You feel a takeover could be needed before he's offered a very attractive deal though.