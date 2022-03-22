West Brom star appears on four-man Newcastle United transfer shortlist

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is part of a four-man goalkeeping shortlist Newcastle United have drawn up ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old has been the subject of intense interest from top-tier sides since the West Midlands outfit’s relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, with Manchester United, West Ham United and Arsenal all thought to have the shot-stopper on their radar.

But the Gunners decided to pursue fellow England international Aaron Ramsdale instead, with the Hammers the only side reported to have launched a formal bid in an attempt to lure him away from The Hawthorns.

This £6m offer was rejected by officials at the second-tier side though with his current side desperate to tie him down to a new deal, with no club recruiting him in January and his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Despite attempts to break the deadlock though, Johnstone is yet to put pen to paper and it looks likely that he will now leave The Hawthorns on the expiration of his current terms, a major boost for Albion who face losing one of their most valuable assets for nothing when the summer comes around.

And in a blow to Steve Bruce’s men, Newcastle are still monitoring his situation with Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, Arsenal’s Bernd Leno and Manchester United’s Dean Henderson also thought to be on their shortlist.

As per the same Daily Mail report, any target brought in will have to compete with Slovakian international Martin Dubravka for a starting spot at St James’ Park.

The Verdict:

The England international does deserve a move up despite recent wobbles – because he has shown in the past that he can be a reliable keeper and will thrive if he’s in the right environment.

Now Albion’s form seems to be improving, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 28-year-old thrive once again and that will boost his chances of securing his seat on the plane to Qatar in time for the 2022 World Cup.

The fact he was initially excluded from the Three Lions’ squad in favour of Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale should serve as a warning to him, so his performance between now and the end of the season may determine whether he’s regularly involved at an international level.

He will certainly have no shortage of motivation to do well then – and that will only work in Albion’s favour with a potential new side in the summer also benefitting if he decides to move on – something that seems likely considering West Brom’s play-off hopes are fading away.

For Johnstone though, he needs to be guaranteed first-team football on Tyneside if this is to be a good move. He cannot afford to be sitting on the bench at this stage of his career with a World Cup place on the line.