West Brom stance revealed amid Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham transfer links

West Brom are adamant they do not need to sell players cheaply this summer, a report from the BBC has revealed.

Reports from The Athletic have claimed that the Baggies have rejected a £10million bid from West Ham for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is also said to be attracting interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

Recently appointed Baggies manager Valerien Ismael has recently admitted that he expects Johnstone, along with attacker Matheus Pereira, to leave the club this summer.

However, it seems West Brom are in no mood to sell on the cheap, despite their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

According to this latest update, the Baggies do not believe they are under any pressure to sell players on the cheap in the current market.

As a result, it is thought that the club are demanding somewhere in the region £20million for the sale of Johnstone this summer.

There is currently just 12 months remaining on Johnstone’s contract with West Brom, meaning as things stand, he could leave The Hawthorns for free this time next year.

For his part, Johnstone is said to have no interest in joining a club where he will not be the first-choice option between the posts.

The Verdict

This does look to something of a boost for West Brom you feel.

By setting out a stance like this, they are either going to keep their influential figures such as Johnstone and Pereira, or receive a significant fee for them that can be reinvested into their squad.

It does however, feel hard to imagine that the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham would be willing to spend £20million on a back-up ‘keeper who could be available this time next year.

As a result, there is a bit of a risk involved in this for West Brom I feel, as it would be a big blow for them if they were to lose a player of Johnstone’s ability for nothing in 12 months time.