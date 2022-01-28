West Brom stance on potential outgoings becomes clear

West Brom would certainly be willing to ship out a number of their young players before the transfer window closes in order to get them more experience, and Richard Beale has revealed to Birmingham Live that ‘one or two could go.’

The Baggies have done some business of their own in terms of incomings this month, bringing in Daryl Dike for example to help bolster their forward line.

The addition of new faces at the Hawthorns means that other, younger players may be pushed down the pecking order – and that means they may not get as much gametime as they would like under Valerien Ismael.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Darnell Furlong Hull Millwall QPR Reading

If that is the case, then a short-term move away could be the best bet in order to get them some more frequent action – and Richard Beale has now revealed to Birmingham Live that he could certainly see some of them leave in pursuit of regular football before the window closes.

Some of the club’s young talent has looked impressive, so there could certainly be some suitors if they are available on a loan deal until the end of the season. It could certainly aid both West Brom, the loaning club and the player too and it does look as though more will be allowed to leave if an offer comes in.

Speaking about the potential for a loan deal for any of their young talent, Beale said: “We need the phone to ring. If you get the phone ringing about you, it’s a really good sign.

“The only way you’ll do that is with your performances. If a club come in for a young player and it’s the right move and it’ll help them develop, then we’ll discuss that as a technical team, the merits of it, and go from there.

“Possibly, maybe, one or two could go out.”

If the Baggies can send out a few of their young players, then it could certainly benefit them in the long run. There are plenty of players sat on the bench or not even in the squad currently that could do a job elsewhere – and it looks like they will be allowed to if an offer comes in before the end of the transfer window.

The Verdict

Any side – not just West Brom – could benefit from sending out some of their younger talent on loan deals. It is a lot better for them to get regular competitive action elsewhere rather than being stuck either on the sidelines or in the academy team.

Nothing can compare to the experience you get playing actual competitive football and it can often bring a player’s development on leaps and bounds. If the option is there then to get regular football at a team in say League One or Two, then there is no reason why they shouldn’t.

The Baggies have plenty of young talent at their disposal that have the potential to eventually become key components in the first-team squad. For now though, they aren’t able to get minutes and that could ultimately hinder them – so letting them leave on a short-term basis would certainly be the right call.

If they could send out a few before the window closes, then that would be a great bit of forward-thinking business by the club.