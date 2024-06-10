West Brom are exploring a deal to re-sign Celtic winger Mikey Johnston in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Scottish champions will demand a seven-figure fee for the sale of the 25-year-old.

Johnston spent the second-half of last season on loan at The Hawthorns, where he proved to be a key player for Carlos Corberan's side.

In total, the winger scored seven goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions during his time with West Brom.

Mikey Johnston 2023/24 Championship stats for West Brom - from SofaScore Appearances 18 Goals 7 Shots per Game 1.3 Shots on Target per Game 0.7 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 84% Dribble Success Rate 59% Duel Succss Rate 45%

He made himself a popular figure at the club with his contributions and influential all-round performances.

As a result, it seems as though West Brom are now looking into ways in which they could seal a reunion with Johnston for the coming campaign.

Mikey Johnston could make return to The Hawthorns

With his loan deal now expired, Johnston has returned to Celtic for the time being, although it seems there is still a chance he could be a Baggies player again in the future.

As per this latest update, West Brom are now looking into the possibility of signing Johnston again in the summer transfer window.

It is thought that the Baggies will explore both permanent and loan deals for the winger, following his impact in recent months.

If it is to be a permanent deal, then Johnston will not come cheap, with Celtic said to value the winger at £6million.

There are still two years remaining on his contract with the Scottish champions. That secures his future at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season, and gives them scope to respond to any bids that come in for him.

For their part, West Brom will apparently look to move players on this summer, in an attempt to raise funds for new signings.

Carlos Corberan's side finished fifth in the Championship this season, but missed out on promotion to the Premier League after a semi-final defeat to Southampton in the play-offs.

As a result, they are now preparing for another campaign in the second-tier of English football.

Prior to his loan spell at The Hawthorns, Johnston had made 92 appearances in all competitions for Celtic, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists.

It does feel as though the Baggies' interest in a new deal for Johnston should be encouraging for those at The Hawthorns.

The winger was an absolutely key player for Corberan's side last season, proving vital to their run to the Championship play-offs.

As a result, if he was to return, he would no doubt again be key to any hopes West Brom have of mounting a fresh push for promotion in the 2024/25 campaign.

The fact therefore, that they are showing an interest in a deal such as this, does seem to highlight the club's ambition under the relatively new ownership of Shilen Patel.

Even so, with the fact that they do seem to still be working within some budget restrictions, a £6million asking price could be hard for the Baggies to meet, after missing out on a promotion windfall.

With that in mind, another loan move could be a more likely and sensible outcome for those involved with a potential deal here.

Given the success he enjoyed at West Brom in the last few months, it may be argued that there is also a good chance that Johnston would be open to return to The Hawthorns, which would aid the club's cause in getting a deal done.

This therefore, does seem like a potential deal that is well worth keeping a close eye on, over the course of the summer transfer window.