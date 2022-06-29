West Brom stance emerges on future of 28-year-old

Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion are still open to offers for striker Kenneth Zohore this summer, according to an update from The Athletic journalist Elias Burke.

The 28-year-old was a fringe player under Valerien Ismael and failed to secure a move away from The Hawthorns last term, partly due to the fact he suffered with injury problems.

However, he didn’t manage to impress during the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign and that looked set to put the final nail in the coffin of his Albion career, even though his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2023.

Despite this, Steve Bruce looks set to hand the Dane another chance to shine with the Baggies currently having a very limited number of options up top following their decision to release Andy Carroll on the expiration of his contract this summer.

As well as this, Callum Morton has been sold to Fleetwood Town in a permanent agreement, though the potential arrival of Tom Lawrence could push Callum Robinson into a more central position to provide competition for Daryl Dike and Zohore.

Another departure could be on the horizon in this area though, with the Baggies still open to offloading him in the coming months despite their lack of squad depth.

The Verdict:

This is probably the right stance for Albion to take, both in terms of including him in the first-team squad and offloading him if a suitable offer comes in.

At this stage, it doesn’t feel likely that an offer will come in and that’s mainly because of the fact he rarely had the chance to impress last season and hasn’t exactly managed to put himself in the shop window because of that.

Integrating him into the first-team squad from the start of pre-season could pay dividends because of that – and that may help to give the Dane more confidence going into the new season.

He has shown in the past that he can be an asset but it does feel as though his time at Albion has come to an end, so it would be ideal if he was to leave this summer, especially when you consider the fact he’s probably a high earner at the club.

In terms of what offer would be suitable, it has to be anything that will get 100% of his salary off the wage bill, even if they need to let him go on a free transfer to another club.