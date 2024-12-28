West Bromwich Albion are willing to pay compensation to secure a replacement for Carlos Corberan.

This is according to the Express and Star, who have also reported that the Baggies are also open to looking abroad for their new boss.

It previously looked as though the Baggies weren't going to need to search for a new manager over the Christmas period, once Southampton had appointed Ivan Juric as their new boss.

Following Russell Martin's departure, the Saints were on the prowl for a new manager and reportedly identified Corberan as a potential option.

But they opted against this move in the end, allowing Albion to have a brief sigh of relief.

This sigh of relief turned out to be more brief than they would have wanted, with Valencia making an approach for the 41-year-old shortly after that.

Considering the Spanish team currently ply their trade in La Liga, as well as the fact he was born not too far away, it always seemed likely that Corberan would move on.

And this is exactly what he did, with his departure from The Hawthorns being confirmed on Christmas Eve.

Since then, they lost on Boxing Day, with that defeat coming away at Derby County.

Considering Albion are still in the promotion mix, they will surely be keen to make an appointment fairly quickly, so the squad isn't in limbo for a long time.

Championship table (6th-8th) Team P GD Pts 6 Watford 22 3 37 7 Middlesbrough 23 10 36 8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 35 (Correct as of December 28th, 2024)

But Albion are keeping their options open at the moment, with the Express and Star reporting that they are willing to pay compensation for their next manager, having received £2.5m up front from Valencia for Corberan.

The board are also open to looking overseas - and they see this opportunity to appoint a new manager as a chance to implement their vision at The Hawthorns.

Sporting director Andrew Nestor will lead the search for the Baggies' next boss - but it remains to be seen who he will bring in.

West Brom should consider several managers

It's right that Albion are keeping their options open - because this will give them the best chance of appointing the right man to succeed Corberan.

This is the first managerial appointment of the Patel reign, so the board will be desperate to get it right.

There are some decent names out there who could come in and do a good job.

Former Albion and Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray springs to mind straight away, considering the excellent track record he has.

Ex-Coventry City manager Mark Robins could be another good appointment, but they could and should look overseas to see what other options there are.