West Brom have confirmed that Kean Bryan and Tom Rogic have followed captain Jake Livermore in leaving the club, although they are hopeful of keeping Erik Pieters.

West Brom set for busy summer

Albion went on a magnificent run after Carlos Corberan was named as Steve Bruce’s successor earlier in the season, but they ultimately came up short in their bid to finish in the top six.

Another year outside the top-flight was always going to be problematic financially for the Baggies, who are no longer receiving parachute payments.

Therefore, the club are gearing up for a very busy summer window, and work on that has started, as they announced on Monday that Bryan and Rogic would be leaving as their deals expired. That follows Livermore, who confirmed his own exit earlier in the month.

Pieters is also set to be out of contract in the coming weeks, but the update confirmed that he is in talks to stay, which is no surprise considering how important he was to the side.

The former Stoke man actually joined Albion outside the transfer window, but after getting up to speed he became a regular fixture in the XI under Bruce and Corberan, with his partnership alongside Dara O’Shea key to the rise up the table.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement is reached to keep Pieters at The Hawthorns, and he is free to talk to other clubs about a summer move.

Corberan knows the importance of Pieters

It’s no surprise that Albion remain in talks with Pieters because he has been a steady, reliable performer for the side, whilst, like most others in the group, he got better and better under Corberan. So, the boss will be aware of his quality, and as a left-footer, he brings balance to the team.

Plus, given his experience, you can imagine he is a very useful player to have in the dressing room, so Corberan and all connected to Albion will be hoping that they can announce a new deal for Pieters as quickly as possible.

Of course, the big problem is that it needs to make sense financially, with the Baggies having to be careful with what they spend, even when it is just wages. So, more departures are expected this summer, but Corberan is well aware of the situation, and he clearly feels he can build a squad capable of pushing for the play-offs in 12 months time.