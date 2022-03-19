West Brom squad boosted by imminent return of key player

West Brom have been boosted by the news that their January transfer window signing Daryl Dike will be back in the squad in the near future.

Dike is set to return to the squad after the United States international suffered a hamstring strain during his first start in a Baggies shirt against Peterborough in January.

Dike was pencilled in for an under-23’s game against Nottingham Forest on Monday, however Steve Bruce admitted the forward could be named on the bench in the game against Bristol City on Saturday.

Steve Bruce told the Express and Star: “We play Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on Monday in the under-23s so maybe that’s the game for Dike.

“He might be involved at Bristol City at the weekend. But I’ve got that in my mind to play him on Monday night, for an hour at least, to see how he gets on there.”

Dike was seen as the missing part of the puzzle under previous manager Valerien Ismael and the move to bring the former Barnsley loanee in was a high priority in January before Dike’s injury.

Dike’s potential return to the squad is a timely boost as West Brom look to give themselves every chance of an unlikely playoff finish with a win over Bristol City.

The Verdict

Dike’s return is massive news for West Brom. It does create a number of headaches for Steve Bruce though, with a change in formation since his arrival.

Of course, Dike last played for West Brom when Ismael was still in charge, so how he adapts to Steve Bruce and his system, which features just one forward, will be intriguing.

Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson have once again been impressive for the Baggies in recent weeks, linking up for the winner in midweek against Fulham is an example of how well they can play with each other.

Bringing Dike in could prove tricky because of that. But nonetheless, it’s a massive return for a potentially massive player for West Brom if he can avoid injury between now and the end of the season.