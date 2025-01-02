West Brom sporting director Andrew Nestor has hinted that defender Caleb Taylor will have a part to play under Carlos Corberan's successor, having activated his recall clause whilst on loan at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Baggies hierarchy are still searching for Corberan's replacement in the dugout at The Hawthorns after he upped sticks for Valencia in his home nation of Spain, but it hasn't stopped the club from making transfer decisions despite being managerless for now.

And with a lack of depth currently on show in defence, Nestor has decided to utilise a break clause in centre-back Taylor's deal with League One table-toppers with Wycombe, who suffered the same fate earlier in the week when midfielder Aaron Morley headed back to divisional rivals Bolton Wanderers.

West Brom sporting director speaks out on Caleb Taylor recall from Wycombe Wanderers

Taylor was sent out on the third loan spell of his professional career back in August on transfer deadline day, having previously spent time with Cheltenham Town and Bolton Wanderers in League Two and League One respectively.

The 21-year-old returned to the third tier with Matt Bloomfield's Wycombe, having had a frustrating time of things at the Trotters in the second half of 2023-24, but he has flourished at Adams Park, starting 18 league matches in a row and only being a part of a losing team once in that time.

Caleb Taylor's Wycombe Wanderers 2024-25 League One Stats Appearances 19 Average Minutes Per Game 87 Goals 1 Assists 0 Touches Per Game 56.1 Tackles Per Game 0.8 Interceptions Per Game 1.8 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 6.7 Clearances Per Game 4.3 Accurate Passes Per Game 35.1 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

West Brom are now struggling for options at the back though, with Paddy McNair's loan expiring from San Diego FC and both Mason Holgate and Semi Ajayi sidelined through injuries meaning Kyle Bartley and Torbjorn Heggem are currently the only recognised central defenders available to current caretaker boss Chris Brunt.

That has now changed though, with Taylor returning to the Midlands, and he will come straight into contention for Albion's clash with Swansea City this weekend, as confirmed by Nestor.

"We are pleased to have Caleb return to us after such a rewarding spell at Wycombe, where he made a great contribution to their ascent to the top of League One," Nestor said when speaking to West Brom's official website.

“He is a promising young talent, which was recognised in the summer with a new long-term deal, and we are happy to have him back now to contribute for us in the second half of our season."

Caleb Taylor may not get the minutes he needs at West Brom in second half of 2024-25

Taylor has been a huge part of a very impressive Wycombe side in League One, forging a partnership with Wales international Joe Low - one which has now been broken up.

He has always been highly thought of at The Hawthorns, as evidenced with his handful of cameo appearances last season, but his development has been better served with regular game-time at a lower level.

With Bartley and Heggem forming a solid partnership of their own though, you have to wonder how much game-time Taylor will actually get under whoever takes over from Corberan.

It is more than likely that Taylor will have to bide his time for a start in Championship action, unless a move to a back three is utilised in the near future - that wouldn't seem too likely though, given the options Brunt has in attack.