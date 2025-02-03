West Bromwich Albion are hopeful of completing a late loan swoop for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong before the transfer window slams shut on Monday night.

That's according to the Telegraph's John Percy, who reports that the deal would be this window's final piece of business for new West Brom boss Tony Mowbray, in the event that it is completed.

The Baggies are on the hunt to land a play-off spot for the second consecutive season, and sit sixth in the Championship table, despite losing to strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Southampton's Armstrong has scored just two goals in 20 Premier League appearances this term, but would be a real asset for the Baggies, after he scored 21 goals in 46 Championship outings for the Saints last term, which fired them all the way to the top-flight via a play-off final victory.

Adam Armstrong 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 46 Starts 44 Goals 21 Assists 13

West Brom make late swoop for Southampton's Armstrong

As well as notching over 20 goals in the regular season last term, the 27-year-old also scored in last May's play-off final, when the Saints defeated Leeds United 1-0.

But the former England Under-21 international has once again failed to acclimatise to the Premier League, and was an unused substitute on Saturday when Southampton defeated Ipswich Town 2-1, to claim just their second win of the campaign.

His lack of attacking threat in the top-flight could mean that the Saints are willing to sanction his loan exit, while new boss Ivan Juric looks to re-shape the squad he inherited from former manager Russell Martin.

If the Premier League club are willing to let go of Armstrong's services, it would clearly benefit West Brom amid their battle for a Championship play-off spot.

Armstrong could be a superb signing for the Baggies if the deal is done in time

Mowbray's men find themselves in the thick of the battle for a top-six place, and seemingly already have a very big opportunity to earn themselves a place in next season's Premier League, with just 16 games of the second tier season remaining.

But the presence of Armstrong would give them a clear attacking edge over play-off rivals such as Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, as the 27-year-old was the division's second-highest scorer last season, and should be more than capable of emulating last term's exploits in a Baggies shirt.

The fact that the striker scored two goals in the Saints' 3-1 play-off semi-final win over West Brom last term, as well as at Wembley against Leeds, proves that he has what it takes to deliver, even when under immense pressure.

That sort of class in the final third is exactly what Mowbray's men need, as they look to obtain a top-six spot, while Armstrong's signature would be an incredible last-gasp addition, if the Baggies have indeed beaten the deadline.