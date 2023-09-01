Highlights Brandon Thomas-Asante has been valued at £5 million and there is late interest in his services before the transfer window closes tonight.

Stoke City made a bid of £2 million for Thomas-Asante, but it was rejected by West Brom. No club has come close to the £5 million valuation.

Selling Thomas-Asante to a rival would be a big blow for West Brom, so they are holding firm and keeping the player despite their financial situation.

Brandon Thomas-Asante has been handed a price tag worth up to £5 million amid late interest in his services.

According to Tom Collomosse, the West Brom forward could be sold before tonight’s transfer window closes.

The forward has been the subject of late transfer speculation, with the market set to close this evening at 11pm.

Thomas-Asante has featured in three of the Baggies’ four league games so far this season, contributing two goals.

Albion are in a difficult financial position, so may feel the need to cash-in, but they have set an asking price of £5 million before they will agree to a deal.

Who is interested in Brandon Thomas-Asante?

It was reported that Stoke City made a bid worth £2 million for the 24-year-old earlier this week.

That bid was rejected by their Championship rivals, who are hoping to hold onto the forward beyond tonight’s deadline.

It is understood that no club has come close to the £5 million valuation that has been placed on the player.

It remains to be seen whether Stoke will return with an improved offer for the forward, or if the Potters will move on to alternative targets.

Alex Neil’s side will be looking to bolster their attacking options going into the remainder of the campaign as they look to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Stoke have also been linked with a move for Bashir Humphreys, so it could be a busy evening for the club as they look to get their final deals of the window over the line.

Meanwhile, Carlos Corberan is hopeful of bringing incomings of his own to the West Brom squad before the market shuts until January.

How do Stoke City and West Brom’s summers compare?

Stoke have had a positive summer transfer window, bringing in a number of fresh faces in a bid to improve their first team squad.

Big money deals have been made to bring in the likes of Wouter Burger, Ryan Mmaee and Joon-ho Bae to Neil’s side.

Jacob Brown was the big departure, signing for Luton Town following their promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom have had a more difficult summer, losing captain Dara O’Shea to Burnley in a £7 million deal.

The two sides have both made positive starts to the campaign, with Stoke earning six points from a possible 12.

Corberan’s side are seventh, having won two, drawn one and lost one.

The two clubs return to action this weekend, with Stoke set to face Preston North End and West Brom hosting Huddersfield Town.

Is Brandon Thomas-Asante worth £5 million?

West Brom have been using Thomas-Asante as an important part of the squad amid Daryl Dike’s injury absence.

The forward has started the season well and could prove a key figure in the team’s attempts to fight for promotion this year.

Selling him to a direct rival would be a big blow, so it is only right that they have set a higher valuation on his future.

Stoke may have been looking to take advantage of Albion’s current financial dire straits, but it appears the Baggies will hold firm and keep the player beyond tonight’s deadline.