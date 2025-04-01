This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are firmly in the mix for a play-off place in the Championship this season.

Tony Mowbray is looking to guide the Baggies to promotion to the Premier League for the second time, having also done so back in 2008.

The 61-year-old made his return to the club in the new year, and currently has the side inside the play-off places.

However, he will still have one eye on next year already, regardless of what division the club are competing in, and will be weighing up which young stars can come into the first team squad.

Caleb Taylor claim made from West Brom fan

When asked if there was an emerging wonderkid at the club, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess mentioned Caleb Taylor.

He believes the centre-back will get the chance to cement himself as a key part of the team next season once he returns from his impressive loan stint with Wycombe Wanderers.

“Many would’ve hoped that this season would be when Caleb Taylor breaks into the West Bromwich Albion first team,” Burgess told Football League World.

“Instead, he’s been out on loan and impressing at Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

“And I think with the departure of [Kyle] Bartley and [Semi] Ajayi in the summer, potentially more, [Mason] Holgate’s going to go back to Everton. Next year will be the year for Taylor to cement himself in Albion’s first team.

“He’s probably the one young player where Albion will be expecting him to kick on and really cement himself in the team.

“With those departing in the summer, it definitely means it’s the perfect opportunity for him to do so, and save Albion the trouble of going out and buying a new centre-back as well.

Caleb Taylor - Wycombe Wanderers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 28 (27) 1 (0) As of April 1st

“I definitely think he’s someone with a lot of potential, and in the future the sky is the limit for him.

“Probably with his size as well, we could see him becoming a Premier League centre-back in the future, in my opinion, and I hope that becomes the case with Albion.”

West Brom are currently sixth in the Championship table, level on points with seventh-placed Middlesbrough.