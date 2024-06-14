West Bromwich Albion could be in for a busy summer as Shilen Patel looks to invest in the Midlands club.

The last few transfer windows have been rather difficult for the Baggies, as there hasn’t been much money to spend for Carlos Corberan.

However, the Spaniard still managed to get the club into the play-offs, and the hope is that he can remain at the club and, with significant backing, build a team that can go one step further.

As well as looking to improve the squad, West Brom will also be looking to get a few players off the books as they look to refresh the squad.

At this stage, it is unclear what the plan is for striker Karlan Grant, as he’s just spent the season on loan at Cardiff City after falling out of favour under Corberan.

Karlan Grant’s situation at West Brom

Karlan Grant joined West Brom in 2020, in what was a big money move at the time, as he left Huddersfield Town to join the Midlands side.

The 26-year-old’s time at the Hawthorns hasn’t been as successful as he would have hoped for, as while the 2021/22 season was a productive one for the player, as he netted 18 goals in 44 games, the other three seasons have been quite disappointing.

Grant scored just once in his first season at the club, and then in the 2022/23 season, the forward netted just three times in 31 Championship appearances.

Karlan Grant's stats for West Brom Apps 101 Goals 24 Assists 8 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 13th of June)

His form in front of goal meant he lost his place in the West Brom team and, therefore, became out of favour under Carlos Corberan, so it was decided he would spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Cardiff City.

Grant has finished his loan at Cardiff, and he now returns to the Midlands side this summer, with two years still left to run on his contract.

The forward revealed in March that he would be holding talks with Corberan over his future when he returns from his loan, and it is now time for the club to decide what they want to do with the player.

West Brom and the Karlan Grant situation needs to be settled this summer

Karlan Grant has been with West Brom for four seasons now, and with high expectations on the player when he arrived, it has to be said that it has been a disappointing time for both.

The 26-year-old joined the club having had two excellent goalscoring seasons with Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

Grant has only been able to replicate that form in one season since joining the Baggies, and that was in the 2021/22 campaign.

The forward played 41 times in the league that season, 41 of which came as a start for Grant. He averaged 77 minutes on the pitch per game, and his performances were acknowledged by Sofascore.com on two occasions.

Grant finished the season with 18 league goals to his name, averaging 0.4 per game and one every 189 minutes of football.

Surprisingly, Grant could have had even more goals to his name in that season, as he was averaging 2.5 shots per game, and he missed a staggering 17 big chances. However, he still managed to finish with a respectable 17% goal conversion rate, as per Sofascore.com.

But since that impressive campaign, Grant has been unable to replicate that form, as in the 2022/23 season he scored three times in 31 league appearances.

That change in form saw him lose his regular place under Corberan, and as he was out of favour with the manager, it was decided last summer that he should go out on loan to Cardiff.

That was a decision that does seem to have thrown the player’s future in doubt, as many might expect him to leave the club this summer after he was shipped out on loan last season.

But Grant returns to West Brom this summer with two years left on his current contract; therefore, a decision needs to be made.

The Baggies need to decide whether they want to keep the player and try to utilise him in their squad or look to permanently move him on.

His contract situation means Albion have time on their hands to find a buyer, but it also means they could potentially demand a respectable fee for the player. It will do no favours to anyone if the club decides to loan him out again in the 2024/25 season.

A final decision needs to be made, and that means West Brom must bring him back into the fold or the club must part ways permanently.