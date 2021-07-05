West Brom showing transfer interest in 28-year-old international striker

West Bromwich Albion have been named as one of the clubs that are showing an interest in free agent striker Famara Diedhiou, per journalist Gregor MacGregor, via the BristolLive live blog (13:28).

The 10-cap Senegal international’s four-year association with Bristol City ended this summer after he was released from his contract, and that came after he refused to sign a new deal with the club after multiple offers, as revealed by former CEO Mark Ashton.

Diedhiou scored 46 times in 154 league games for the Robins, but he failed to break into double figures in a season for the first time in 2020-21 after netting just eight times in the Championship.

Perhaps the contract talks unsettled him and it played a factor on the pitch, but despite the offers he will not be returning to Ashton Gate next season – although he may do for another Championship club.

MacGregor has reported that clubs in the UK and in Turkey have offers on the table for Diedhiou and he is close to making a decision on his future.

And whilst it’s not clear if West Brom have made a contract offer, MacGregor has named the Baggies as one of the teams that definitely hold an interest in the 28-year-old.

“I know that one side with an interest is West Brom but whether the Baggies will complete a deal we’ll see,” MacGregor said on the blog.

“He could be a good fit there and to be fair that would be a good move for him too.”

The Verdict

As of right now, West Brom’s striking options are Kenneth Zohore and Karlan Grant, with wide options like Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and of course Matheus Pereira – although you’d expect him to be sold – able to fit into the front three that Valerien Ismael will no doubt be using.

Looking at Ismael’s habits at Barnsley as well most of his substitutes used were strikers and that may have been something to do with the high press that he implemented, so another forward or two will definitely be on the agenda to bring in.

And Diedhiou could bring that physical presence Ismael found in Daryl Dike in the second half of last season – Zohore could do that role as well he may not have much of a future at The Hawthorns and he didn’t really impress on loan at Millwall either.

Diedhiou would be a more-than decent signing on a free for West Brom – now it just depends if they actually firm up their interest.